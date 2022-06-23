Netflix Co-CEO Confirms Plans for Cheaper Ad-Supported Netflix Tier

by

Netflix is planning to implement a more affordable ad-supported tier to draw in customers who do not want to pay the $9.99 starting price for an ad-free plan, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed at the Cannes Lions advertising festival today (via The Hollywood Reporter).

netflix3
The plan is aimed at people who think that Netflix is too expensive and who don't mind ads, with no changes planned for the existing Netflix tiers. "We've left a big customer segment off the table, which is people who say: 'Hey, Netflix is too expensive for me and I don't mind advertising,'" Sarandos said. "We are adding an ad tier; we're not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We're adding an ad tier for folks who say, 'Hey, I want a lower price and I'll watch ads.'"

Netflix is already in talks with ad-sales partners, and while Sarandos did not provide details on when the ad-supported tier might come out, Netflix has told employees internally that it is aiming for a launch before the end of 2022.

The Basic Netflix plan is priced at $9.99 and it offers 480p streaming, while the Standard plan is priced at $15.49 for 1080p resolution. Netflix's most expensive Premium plan, priced at $19.99 per month, is the sole tier that offers 4K HDR streaming. Netflix is the only streaming service that charges extra for improved streaming quality, and the ad-supported tier would presumably offer streaming quality similar to the Basic plan.

In addition to offering an ad-supported tier, Netflix is planning on cracking down on account sharing. In select countries, Netflix has been testing an extra payment for those who share their Netflix accounts with people outside of their households.

In the first quarter of 2022, Netflix said that it lost subscribers for the first time in 10 years. Revenue growth "slowed considerably," which the company blamed on "a large number of households sharing accounts" and "competition." Netflix estimates that 222 million paying households are sharing with an additional 100 million households that are not being monetized. Netflix has confirmed that it plans to implement "more effective monetization of multi-household sharing" in the future.

Sarandos said that he believes Netflix could return to growth with the changes that are planned. "We have plenty of scale and profitability and free cash flow to continue to grow this business," he said, suggesting that there's "still a lot of room to grow."

Tag: Netflix

Top Rated Comments

kasei Avatar
kasei
35 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Cancelled and not going back. The fact they charge extra for 4K content is a joke.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cjgrif Avatar
cjgrif
29 minutes ago at 11:32 am
$5/month, with ads, 360p, only a half stream at a time (your choice - right half or left half of each frame) /s
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
groove-agent Avatar
groove-agent
27 minutes ago at 11:34 am
I'd like to drop Netflix from our list of streaming services. It hasn't had anything I've wanted to watch for over a year. However, there are a couple girly shows my wife watches so we have to keep it for now.

My favourite is Crave right now.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dan From Canada Avatar
Dan From Canada
38 minutes ago at 11:22 am
My daughter attending university on the other side of the country used our family account.
We have since cancelled Netflix because of "sharing".
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
30 minutes ago at 11:31 am
Remember when Netflix and other subscription services were cheaper than cable while still not having ads? Those were the days
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrTechAdvice Avatar
MrTechAdvice
26 minutes ago at 11:35 am
Netflix is so overrated. its TRASH.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ios 16 lock screen feature

What to Expect From Apple Through July: iOS 16 Public Beta, New MacBook Air, Back to School Promotion, and More

Monday June 20, 2022 4:39 pm PDT by
While the summer months following WWDC are often a relatively quiet time of the year for Apple, there are still some notable items on the agenda through July. Below, we've rounded up six things to expect from Apple over the next six weeks or so. Public Betas of iOS 16 and More As part of WWDC 2022, Apple announced that public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, tvOS 16,...
Read Full Article37 comments
Shazam Music Recognition Control Center

iPhone's Built-In Music Recognition Feature Syncs With Shazam App on iOS 16

Tuesday June 21, 2022 7:37 am PDT by
Since the release of iOS 14.2 in 2020, the iPhone has included a built-in Music Recognition feature in Control Center powered by Shazam. And with iOS 16, and also the iOS 15.6 beta, the feature has received a small but useful upgrade. As noted by Twitter user @someone_andrew, songs identified with Music Recognition in Control Center finally sync with the Shazam app. It also remains...
Read Full Article39 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Said to Be Evaluating iPhone 14 OLED Displays This Week Ahead of Mass Production

Monday June 20, 2022 3:50 am PDT by
Apple is evaluating OLED displays for the iPhone 14 this week ahead of mass production, The Elec reports. The OLED display panels in question are reportedly destined for the standard, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model, with mass production due to begin between July and August. The displays are from Chinese display panel maker BOE, which was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after Apple...
Read Full Article41 comments
iOS 16 Bypass CAPTCHA

iOS 16 Will Let iPhone Users Bypass CAPTCHAs in Supported Apps and Websites

Monday June 20, 2022 8:44 am PDT by
Tapping on images of traffic lights or deciphering squiggly text to prove you are human will soon be a much less common nuisance for iPhone users, as iOS 16 introduces support for bypassing CAPTCHAs in supported apps and websites. The handy new feature can be found in the Settings app under Apple ID > Password & Security > Automatic Verification. When enabled, Apple says iCloud will...
Read Full Article128 comments
12S HiRise3 LS15 HiRes

Twelve South Launches New 'HiRise 3' Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Tuesday June 21, 2022 6:03 am PDT by
Twelve South today announced the "HiRise 3" stand charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, priced at $99.99. The stand supports MagSafe-compatible charging and holds an iPhone 12 or later vertically, and also includes a charging puck for Apple Watch and a Qi charging mat on the base that supports AirPods or any Qi-compatible smartphone. The HiRise 3 is available in black and white color ...
Read Full Article39 comments
apple back to school

Apple Said to Launch 2022 Back to School Promotion on Friday, Might Offer Gift Cards Instead of Free AirPods

Tuesday June 21, 2022 8:27 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch its annual Back to School promotion in the United States on Friday, coinciding with the launch of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman said Apple may offer a gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, rather than free AirPods like last year. Each year, Apple's Back to School promotion offers...
Read Full Article71 comments