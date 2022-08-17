Beats Fit Pro in Kim Kardashian Colors Sold Out in US and Canada at Apple

Apple's special-edition Beats Fit Pro colors, designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian, have sold out on Apple's online stores in the U.S. and Canada within hours after launching.



All three colors – Moon, Dune, and Earth – have shown as no longer available for online orders since Tuesday afternoon, with no date given for when they will be available again for purchase. Amazon US though does seem to have stock remaining. Over in the U.K., only the Earth color is available to order from Apple online, while all color options remain available in Germany, France, and Japan.

For those eager to get hold of the "Kim K" special edition Beats in person, the new colors will become available at select Apple Store locations starting Wednesday, including The Grove, Tower Theatre, and Third Street Promenade in the Los Angeles area, Fifth Avenue and SoHo in New York City, Aventura in Miami, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Regent Street in London, Champs-Élysées in Paris, and Kurfürstendamm in Berlin.

There are no changes to the $199.99 "Kim K" edition Beats Fit Pro beyond the new color options. The standard color options remain available, including Beats Black, Beats White, Stone Purple, and Sage Gray.

Launched in November 2021, the Beats Fit Pro are ideal for athletes, with flexible wingtips providing a more secure fit in the ear. The wireless earbuds have similar features as AirPods Pro, including silicone ear tips, active noise cancellation with "Transparency" mode, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, an H1 chip for one-tap pairing and automatic switching between Apple devices, and hands-free "Hey Siri" support.