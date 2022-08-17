Beats Fit Pro in Kim Kardashian Colors Sold Out in US and Canada at Apple

by

Apple's special-edition Beats Fit Pro colors, designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian, have sold out on Apple's online stores in the U.S. and Canada within hours after launching.

beats fit pro family kim
All three colors – Moon, Dune, and Earth – have shown as no longer available for online orders since Tuesday afternoon, with no date given for when they will be available again for purchase. Amazon US though does seem to have stock remaining. Over in the U.K., only the Earth color is available to order from Apple online, while all color options remain available in Germany, France, and Japan.

For those eager to get hold of the "Kim K" special edition Beats in person, the new colors will become available at select Apple Store locations starting Wednesday, including The Grove, Tower Theatre, and Third Street Promenade in the Los Angeles area, Fifth Avenue and SoHo in New York City, Aventura in Miami, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Regent Street in London, Champs-Élysées in Paris, and Kurfürstendamm in Berlin.

There are no changes to the $199.99 "Kim K" edition Beats Fit Pro beyond the new color options. The standard color options remain available, including Beats Black, Beats White, Stone Purple, and Sage Gray.

Launched in November 2021, the Beats Fit Pro are ideal for athletes, with flexible wingtips providing a more secure fit in the ear. The wireless earbuds have similar features as AirPods Pro, including silicone ear tips, active noise cancellation with "Transparency" mode, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, an H1 chip for one-tap pairing and automatic switching between Apple devices, and hands-free "Hey Siri" support.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Beats

Top Rated Comments

Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
33 minutes ago at 02:42 am
Plot twist: production run was only triple digits.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
27 minutes ago at 02:49 am
Please, make it stop.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zakarhino Avatar
zakarhino
27 minutes ago at 02:49 am
Say what you will about Kim K but pleasant skin toned earbuds like that are a neat idea.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Armada2 Avatar
Armada2
35 minutes ago at 02:41 am
Why oh why.. Maybe Apple only made enough for Kim K and her family?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
34 minutes ago at 02:42 am
You gotta hand it to Apple.

They know how to make money.

Whether I agree or not with this Kardashian "collaboration" is a moot point.

I may think Apple have been tone deaf, but, the bottom line doesn't lie.

O tempora! O mores!

Edit:
However, I do hope MacRumours are not going to be treating us with a blow-by-blow update every single day on this product. I realise these "controversial" topics are good for site traffic. But…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BanjoDudeAhoy Avatar
BanjoDudeAhoy
11 minutes ago at 03:04 am
I think I remember people claiming on here they wouldn’t sell. At all.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

airpods pro black background

AirPods Pro 2: Five New Features and Improvements to Expect

Sunday August 14, 2022 3:28 pm PDT by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are finally nearing launch, with a release expected later this year. If you are considering upgrading to the new AirPods Pro once they are released, keep reading for a list of five new features to expect. In addition to all-new features, the second-generation AirPods Pro will likely adopt some features added to the standard AirPods last year. H2 Chip ...
Read Full Article121 comments
iPhone 14 Dummies 1 Feature

Everything Rumored for Apple's September Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro and More

Friday August 12, 2022 2:34 pm PDT by
There's just about a month to go until Apple holds its annual September event focusing on new iPhone and Apple Watch models. We thought we'd take a quick look at everything that's rumored for Apple's September event to give MacRumors readers a rundown on what to expect when the first fall event rolls around. iPhone 14 The iPhone 14 can probably be described more as an "iPhone 13S" because...
Read Full Article160 comments
10th Generation iPad Render

10th-Generation iPad With Major Design Changes Reportedly in Production Ahead of September Launch

Monday August 15, 2022 8:02 pm PDT by
Apple's rumored 10th-generation iPad is currently in production and will feature "major" design changes, according to a report from Taiwanese website DigiTimes. A mockup of the potential 10th-generation iPad design by Renders By Shailesh The report did not provide any specific details about the 10th-generation iPad's new design, but rumors suggest the device will feature a larger 10.5-inch...
Read Full Article96 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Apple Seeds Sixth Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Monday August 15, 2022 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the sixth betas of upcoming iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming a week after Apple released the fifth developer betas. Registered developers can download the iOS and iPadOS 16 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the betas will be available over the air. iOS 16 introduces a revamped Lock...
Read Full Article74 comments
apple watch se

Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series 8: New Features to Expect If You've Waited to Upgrade

Monday August 15, 2022 2:44 am PDT by
The Apple Watch SE was announced in September 2020 and has been a popular Apple Watch model for customers looking for their first smartwatch or an affordable Apple Watch. Apple Watch SE customers may be wondering, however, what's in store for them with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 and what new features they can expect. Continue reading to find out. Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series ...
Read Full Article28 comments
odyssey ark 1

Samsung Launches $3,500 'Odyssey Ark' 55-Inch Curved Gaming Display

Monday August 15, 2022 7:15 am PDT by
Samsung today announced the launch of the Odyssey Ark, which the company says is the world's first 55-inch 4K curved display with a 165Hz refresh rate for improved gaming performance. Samsung first previewed the monitor at CES, but it is now available to order. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced at $3,500, the Samsung Odyssey Ark features mini-LED technology...
Read Full Article84 comments
top stories 13aug2022

Top Stories: New Battery Percentage Icon in iOS 16, USB-C AirPods Rumor, and More

Saturday August 13, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
This week brought some shocking news for iOS 16 beta testers, with Apple bringing back the iPhone battery percentage to the status bar after a number of years. Other news and rumors this week included word that Apple has started recording portions of its media event planned for next month to introduce the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, claims about iPhone 14 Pro pricing and Apple's...
Read Full Article36 comments