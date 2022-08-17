Adonit Neo Pro Stylus Mimics Apple Pencil Features for $44.99

Stylus-maker Adonit has introduced the Neo Pro, the first iPad stylus that can be magnetically stored and wirelessly charged on the side of an ‌iPad‌, just like the second-generation Apple Pencil.



Few existing third-party styluses are able to be magnetically attached to the side of an ‌iPad‌, and the Adonit Neo Pro appears to be the first to also wirelessly charge on the side of an ‌iPad‌ like the ‌Apple Pencil‌. Most powered third-party stylyses for the ‌iPad‌ have to be charged via a USB-C port.

The Neo Pro costs $44.99, considerably less than the $129 ‌Apple Pencil‌. While it has similar functionality to the ‌Apple Pencil‌ with features like tilt sensitivity and palm rejection, it does not have pressure sensitivity.

When connected via Bluetooth, the Neo Pro can display its battery status in Apple's iPadOS battery widget. The stylus features a replaceable spiral tip, a click-to-turn-on button on the top, and up to nine hours of battery life.

The Adonit Neo Pro is compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro, the third-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ or newer, the fourth-generation iPad Air or newer, and the sixth-generation iPad mini. The stylus is now available to pre-order in Space Gray and Matte Silver.