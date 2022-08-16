System Settings App in macOS Ventura Beta 5 Still Riddled With UI Issues

by

It seems Apple's redesigned macOS Ventura System Settings app, which replaces the System Preferences found in macOS Monterey and earlier versions, is still not without its problems five betas in, as catalogued by developer Niki Tonsky on Twitter.

macos ventura system settings featured
For those unfamiliar with it, the new System Settings app looks more akin to the Settings app on the iPhone and iPad than it does to the earlier macOS preferences panels, with settings placed in a sidebar for supposedly easier access.

However, Tonsky's thread highlights several bugs and issues with the interface layout in developer beta 5 of macOS Ventura, including inconsistent use and erratic behavior of basic UI elements like dropdowns and buttons, misaligned text and poorly sized windows, menu titles that are cut off by menu windows, misplaced content, and more.

The System Settings app is built using SwiftUI, Apple's cross-platform user interface layer that works across iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Another complex app written in SwiftUI, Shortcuts, has also drawn criticism for similar UI and performance bugs on both macOS and iOS.


Linking to and commenting on Tonsky's tweet thread on his own website, Daring Fireball's John Gruber said there is "something deeply wrong with SwiftUI that, even while in-progress, so many little layout details are apparently hard to get right."

There are buttons that are halfway cut off by their parent view. When has Apple ever shipped beta software with problems like that? Putting aside the philosophical issue of whether the Mac's system prefs/settings app should follow the basic model of Settings on iOS/iPadOS, no matter what style MacOS's System Settings is supposed to look like, there should be no question that it should look pixel-perfect.

In an interview with Gruber on The Talk Show Live at WWDC 2022, Craig Federighi said that despite what some may think, ‌macOS Ventura‌'s System Settings redesign was not largely inspired by iOS. Federighi insisted that the development team's main goal was consistency for users, and said System Settings on ‌macOS Ventura‌ is a "great interface."

Despite the lingering issues, there's still time for Apple to correct them, as macOS Ventura isn't likely to be scheduled for release until October, or perhaps even early November. Have you had similar experiences interacting with System Settings in the latest beta? What do you think of the new look? Let us know in the comments.

Related Roundup: macOS Ventura

Top Rated Comments

Newfiebill Avatar
Newfiebill
6 minutes ago at 04:48 am
For years I enjoyed testing and trying out the BETA OS’s Mac, iOS, etc. I wouldn’t even dare the past few years. Even the .1 release i try hard to stay away from. Ugg…..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jake.au Avatar
jake.au
6 minutes ago at 04:49 am
"How cool is that"

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
damienbutt Avatar
damienbutt
5 minutes ago at 04:50 am
I hate the new System Settings app on macOS Ventura. I will be sticking with Monterey for a while I think. I don't see why they had to change it. There is nothing wrong with how it functions now. It feels like they are trying to dumb it down to an iPad level.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Dummies 1 Feature

Everything Rumored for Apple's September Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro and More

Friday August 12, 2022 2:34 pm PDT by
There's just about a month to go until Apple holds its annual September event focusing on new iPhone and Apple Watch models. We thought we'd take a quick look at everything that's rumored for Apple's September event to give MacRumors readers a rundown on what to expect when the first fall event rolls around. iPhone 14 The iPhone 14 can probably be described more as an "iPhone 13S" because...
Read Full Article157 comments
airpods pro black background

AirPods Pro 2: Five New Features and Improvements to Expect

Sunday August 14, 2022 3:28 pm PDT by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are finally nearing launch, with a release expected later this year. If you are considering upgrading to the new AirPods Pro once they are released, keep reading for a list of five new features to expect. In addition to all-new features, the second-generation AirPods Pro will likely adopt some features added to the standard AirPods last year. H2 Chip ...
Read Full Article111 comments
z fold 4 1

Hands-On With Samsung's Latest Foldable Smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip

Friday August 12, 2022 12:46 pm PDT by
Samsung this week launched its fourth-generation foldable devices, the $1,000 Galaxy Z Flip and the $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold. Though there's no sign of a comparable Apple foldable device on the horizon, rumors suggest prototypes are in the works, so we thought we'd take a look at Samsung's newest smartphones to see what Apple needs to measure up to when a foldable iPhone does come out. Subscribe ...
Read Full Article335 comments
top stories 13aug2022

Top Stories: New Battery Percentage Icon in iOS 16, USB-C AirPods Rumor, and More

Saturday August 13, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
This week brought some shocking news for iOS 16 beta testers, with Apple bringing back the iPhone battery percentage to the status bar after a number of years. Other news and rumors this week included word that Apple has started recording portions of its media event planned for next month to introduce the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, claims about iPhone 14 Pro pricing and Apple's...
Read Full Article36 comments
iCloud General Feature

Apple Remains Silent About Plans to Detect Known CSAM Stored in iCloud Photos

Saturday August 13, 2022 1:52 pm PDT by
It has now been over a year since Apple announced plans for three new child safety features, including a system to detect known Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) images stored in iCloud Photos, an option to blur sexually explicit photos in the Messages app, and child exploitation resources for Siri. The latter two features are now available, but Apple remains silent about its plans for the CSAM...
Read Full Article256 comments
apple watch se

Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series 8: New Features to Expect If You've Waited to Upgrade

Monday August 15, 2022 2:44 am PDT by
The Apple Watch SE was announced in September 2020 and has been a popular Apple Watch model for customers looking for their first smartwatch or an affordable Apple Watch. Apple Watch SE customers may be wondering, however, what's in store for them with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 and what new features they can expect. Continue reading to find out. Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series ...
Read Full Article28 comments