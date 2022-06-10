Craig Federighi Talks iOS 16 Lock Screen Redesign, macOS Ventura System Settings, and More at 'The Talk Show Live'
Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, joined by Apple's senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, have talked at length about iOS 16's lock screen redesign, iPadOS 16's and macOS Ventura's new "Stage Manager" feature, gaming on the Mac, and more with Daring Fireball's John Gruber.
In this year's WWDC installment of The Talk Show, taped live from Apple Park
at Apple's new developer center, the two top executives discussed the latest software announcements, including the new suite of customization features coming to the iPhone
lock screen. Federighi said that Apple wanted to offer users the ability to make their lock screen truly theirs.
During the 90-minute conversation, Federighi addressed recent controversy that has arisen following macOS Ventura's introduction of the redesigned System Preferences, now renamed System Settings. One aspect of the redesign that has gotten noted on Twitter is the removal of videos that demo macOS trackpad gestures. Federighi confirmed during the interview that those videos are coming back in a "new experience" in a future macOS Ventura beta.
Federighi said that despite what some may think, macOS Ventura's redesign of System Setting was not largely inspired by iOS. Federighi instead said that team's main goal was consistency for users, saying System Settings on macOS Ventura is a "great interface."
Popular Stories
Apple on Monday held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who...
Apple's public release of macOS Ventura is expected sometime in October, but given the number of features in macOS Monterey that were limited to Apple silicon Macs, will Intel Mac owners again feel left out in the cold this fall?
Fortunately, it doesn't look like that will be the case this time round, with many of the major features in macOS 13 offering full functionality on both Intel and...
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update.
An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event.
A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Apple is facing backlash from users after it announced that iOS 16, its next major release of iOS destined for release this fall, will not be supported by the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
iOS 16 will bring major changes and customization features to the Lock Screen, much-awaited changes in iMessage such as mark as unread and message edits, and so much more.
Users have long asked Apple to...
Apple yesterday unveiled iPadOS 16, the newest version of the iOS operating system designed for the tablet form factor. iPadOS 16 has many of the features that are coming to iOS 16, but it also has some iPad specific updates.
One of those new features is an updated multitasking system called Stage Manager, but many iPad users are never going to get to test out Stage Manager because it only...
iOS 16 introduces some major changes, including a total overhaul for the iOS Lock Screen. The Lock Screen looks different, it's more customizable, and it can do more than ever before, so we thought we'd do a quick hands-on video to give MacRumors readers a first glimpse at the revamped Lock screen.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Lock Screen can be customized...
With iOS 16 and watchOS 9, Apple is making it easier for users to track their medications. Medicine, vitamins, and supplements can all be added to the Health app in iOS 16 for tracking purposes, and custom reminders to take medication can be set up. You can add your prescription medications to the Health app on the iPhone through the new "Medications" category. You can search for your...
Top Rated Comments
just like them freely talking and audience donning masks like stupid drones