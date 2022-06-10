Craig Federighi Talks iOS 16 Lock Screen Redesign, macOS Ventura System Settings, and More at 'The Talk Show Live'

Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, joined by Apple's senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, have talked at length about iOS 16's lock screen redesign, iPadOS 16's and macOS Ventura's new "Stage Manager" feature, gaming on the Mac, and more with Daring Fireball's John Gruber.

In this year's WWDC installment of The Talk Show, taped live from Apple Park at Apple's new developer center, the two top executives discussed the latest software announcements, including the new suite of customization features coming to the iPhone lock screen. Federighi said that Apple wanted to offer users the ability to make their lock screen truly theirs.

During the 90-minute conversation, Federighi addressed recent controversy that has arisen following ‌macOS Ventura‌'s introduction of the redesigned System Preferences, now renamed System Settings. One aspect of the redesign that has gotten noted on Twitter is the removal of videos that demo macOS trackpad gestures. Federighi confirmed during the interview that those videos are coming back in a "new experience" in a future ‌macOS Ventura‌ beta.



Federighi said that despite what some may think, ‌macOS Ventura‌'s redesign of System Setting was not largely inspired by iOS. Federighi instead said that team's main goal was consistency for users, saying System Settings on ‌macOS Ventura‌ is a "great interface."