Everything Rumored for Apple's September Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro and More

by

There's just about a month to go until Apple holds its annual September event focusing on new iPhone and Apple Watch models. We thought we'd take a quick look at everything that's rumored for Apple's September event to give MacRumors readers a rundown on what to expect when the first fall event rolls around.

iPhone 14 Dummies 1 Feature

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 can probably be described more as an "‌iPhone‌ 13S" because it's not expected to get a whole lot of changes. We're expecting the same design and the same A-series chip, but camera improvements are a possibility. Note that Apple is getting rid of the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ mini in the 2022 ‌iPhone‌ lineup, with the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ series to consist of a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ and a larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Max.

iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Teal

  • 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌, and 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Max. No mini.
  • No design changes, Face ID notch remains.
  • No ProMotion display.
  • New purple color, which joins black, white, red, and blue.
  • Improved Ultra Wide camera.
  • Upgraded front camera with wider f/1.9 aperture and autofocus capabilities.
  • A15 chip, which was previously used in the iPhone 13.
  • 6GB RAM.
  • Updated Snapdragon X65 10 Gigabit 5G modem and antenna system.
  • WiFi 6E.
  • $799 start price.

For full details on everything we've heard so far about the ‌iPhone 14‌, we have a dedicated iPhone 14 roundup.

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Front and Back MacRumors Exclusive feature
Though the ‌iPhone 14‌ is more of an ‌iPhone‌ 13S, the same isn't true for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple has bigger changes in store for its higher-tier and more expensive ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models.

  • Same general flat-edged design with 6.1 and 6.7-inch size options.
  • ProMotion display technology, but with 1Hz to 120Hz upgrade that enables Always-On display technology.
  • No notch. Notch replaced with pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts for camera and ‌Face ID‌ hardware.
  • Larger rear camera bumps and increased lens size.
  • Graphite, gold, silver, and purple color options.
  • Faster A16 chip.
  • Updated Snapdragon X65 10 Gigabit 5G modem and antenna system.
  • Vapor chamber thermal system to accommodate A16 chip and 5G modem.
  • 48-megapixel Wide lens with 21 percent larger sensor that supports higher-resolution images and 8K video recording.
  • Upgraded 7-element telephoto lens.
  • Improved Ultra Wide lens.
  • Upgraded front camera with wider f/1.9 aperture and autofocus capabilities.
  • 6GB RAM.
  • WiFi 6E.
  • Up to 2TB storage.
  • Possible price increase.

Full details on what to expect from the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ are available in our iPhone 14 Pro roundup.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 What We Know Feature
The Series 8 is expected to get an iterative update that largely focuses on a few new features like temperature sensing, but there are some surprises to be had as Apple is also introducing a pro version of the Apple Watch.

  • Same general design as Series 7.
  • 41 and 45mm sizes.
  • S8 chip, which basically offers the same performance as the S7.
  • Low power mode for improved battery life.
  • Temperature sensor, which can let you know if your temperature is up. May be used for fertility tracking.
  • Possible car crash detection.

Apple Watch Pro

Apple Watch 8 Unreleased Feature Thumb
The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't the only new Apple Watch that we're getting this year. Apple is refreshing the Apple Watch SE and introducing a new higher-end Apple Watch that could be called the "Apple Watch Pro."

  • Updated design that's an "evolution of the current rectangular shape," possibly with a flat display, but no flat edges.
  • Rugged, more durable build for extreme athletes.
  • More durable titanium alloy casing with shatter-resistant display.
  • Larger size with 2-inch diagonal screen that provides seven percent more display area.
  • 410 x 502 resolution.
  • Larger battery and longer battery life, could be as long as multiple days with new low power mode.
  • All ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ features.
  • Could be priced at around $900 to $1,000.

AirPods Pro 2

airpods pro new yellow
An updated version of the AirPods Pro is on the horizon, but it's not entirely clear if the refreshed earbuds will come out alongside the new ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch models or if Apple will introduce them later in the year.

  • Same general design as current ‌AirPods Pro‌ with silicone ear tips and stem.
  • Improved Find My integration.
  • Charging case with speaker holes to play sounds when lost.
  • AirPods 3 acoustics for improved sound.
  • Updated H1 chip with self-adaptive noise cancellation capabilities.
  • Possible Lossless audio (ALAC) support.
  • Lightning port.

Our full AirPods Pro 2 guide has even more information about everything we've heard about the ‌AirPods Pro‌ so far.

Potential September Event Date

There's no word yet on when Apple will hold its annual September event, but given that the events almost always happen within the first two or three weeks of the month, we can make some educated guesses. September 5 is Labor Day, so that's out, and most events are on Monday or Tuesday, though Wednesday is sometimes a possibility.

Most likely target dates:

  • September 7
  • September 13
  • September 14
  • September 20
  • September 21

September 12 and 13 are the two most likely dates, and if Apple does indeed plan to hold the event on one of these days, we could get an announcement the week before.

Past event dates:

  • 2015 - September 9
  • 2016 - September 7
  • 2017 - September 12
  • 2018 - September 12
  • 2019 - September 10
  • 2020 - September 15
  • 2021 - September 14

October Event

Apple's September event isn't the only event we're going to get before the end of the year. We're also counting on an October event that will see the launch of new iPad Pro models, a new low-cost iPad a revamped Apple TV, and an Apple silicon version of the Mac Pro.

Feedback

What product are you most looking forward to from Apple this fall? Let us know in the comments below.

Top Rated Comments

Chrjy Avatar
Chrjy
20 minutes ago at 02:56 pm
I used my first Apple machine around the mid eighties, never looked back, even when others laughed at me and my so called toy! I've spent enough money on Apple products to run a small country. However, since around 2014/15 I never get that excited about announcements anymore. I'm not sure if that's age or just innovation has slowed....perhaps a bit of both.

Either way, it makes me feel a little sad.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
37 minutes ago at 02:38 pm
I've been tracking the iPhone 14 rumors here and compiled my own list:

Storage:

* iPhone 14 Pro base model 128GB
* iPhone 14 Pro base model 256GB
* iPhone 14 Pro base model 128GB

Sales Expectations:

* iPhone 14 sales are expected to exceed expectations
* iPhone 14 sales are expected to be below expectations
* iPhone 14 sales are expected to match expectations
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
39 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
I love this time of year! It's the everything to expect article. Followed by the everything apple is expected to release at the Tuesday after labor day event, followed by everything apple released at that event....

No snark intended. My favorite time of year, it means cooler weather and the holidays.

Bring it on! 14PM and APP2 for me, possibly a new iPad as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
38 minutes ago at 02:38 pm
September- My Favorite month of the year is almost here. I cannot wait! Rest assured, It is going to be one expensive month for this whole entire year. Get your wallets ready, folks!

iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Pro (All topped out/top tier models) Let's go!!! My soul and the bank account are more than ready for this. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sir_Macs_A_Lot Avatar
Sir_Macs_A_Lot
24 minutes ago at 02:51 pm
Wow! Hard to believe we're only a month away.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
24 minutes ago at 02:51 pm

I'm going to say this is unlikely.
Anything is possible with Apple. Last year, late September report was out that Apple engineers were focused on spending more time on the upcoming iPhone 14. They've had plenty of time to make the best iPhone ever.

https://wccftech.com/apple-engineers-working-on-iphone-14-design-overhaul/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Rear Flat MacRumors Exclusive

iPhone 14 Pro Predicted to Start With Increased 256GB Storage Alongside Rumored Price Increase

Wednesday August 10, 2022 11:14 am PDT by
Earlier today, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed iPhone 14 Pro models will be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro models. Kuo did not reveal exact pricing, but he said that the average selling price of all four iPhone 14 models will increase by about 15% overall. While higher prices would be disappointing for customers, it is possible the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer increased...
Read Full Article124 comments
iOS 16 battery percentage

Apple Limiting iOS 16 Beta 5 Battery Percentage Display to Select iPhones: Here Are the Supported Devices

Tuesday August 9, 2022 2:51 am PDT by
Apple this week brought back one of the most highly requested features from iOS users since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017: the ability to see your battery percentage directly in the status bar. Ever since the launch of the iPhone X with the notch, Apple has not allowed users to show their battery percentage directly in the status bar, forcing them to swipe down into Control Center to...
Read Full Article132 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Silver

Kuo: Apple to Increase Prices of iPhone 14 Pro Models

Wednesday August 10, 2022 8:22 am PDT by
Apple plans to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo did not reveal exact pricing for the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, in a tweet today, he estimated that the average selling price of the iPhone 14 lineup as a whole will increase by about 15% compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. In the United States, the iPhone...
Read Full Article247 comments
ios 16 beta 5 battery percent

iOS 16 Beta 5: Battery Percentage Now Displayed in iPhone Status Bar

Monday August 8, 2022 10:43 am PDT by
With the fifth beta of iOS 16, Apple has updated the battery icon on iPhones with Face ID to display the specific battery percentage rather than just a visual representation of battery level. The new battery indicator is available on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, with the exception of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12/13 mini. It is also available on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, XS and XS Max, and...
Read Full Article352 comments
battery percentage ios 16

Here's Why the iPhone Battery Status Icon in iOS 16 Is So Controversial

Wednesday August 10, 2022 4:34 am PDT by
In the latest iOS 16 beta, Apple has updated the status bar battery icon on iPhones with Face ID to display the exact percentage remaining rather than just a visual representation of battery level, and while the change has been largely welcomed, some users are unhappy with the way it has been implemented. In iOS 15 and earlier, battery percent has not been present on iPhones that have...
Read Full Article252 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Front and Back MacRumors Exclusive feature

iPhone 14 Is Just a Few Weeks Away: Three Tips to Prepare for the New iPhone

Wednesday August 10, 2022 4:08 am PDT by
The launch of the new iPhone 14 is just a few weeks away, meaning millions of iPhone customers will soon upgrade their existing iPhone or perhaps get an iPhone for the first time. Exclusive MacRumors iPhone 14 Pro renders by graphic designer Ian Zelbo Whether upgrading from an older model or this is your first iPhone, we've rounded up a few tips to help you prepare for the next flagship...
Read Full Article74 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

Color Options for All iPhone 14 Models: Everything We Know

Monday August 8, 2022 3:59 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to be available in a refreshed range of color options, including an all-new purple color. Most expectations about the iPhone 14 lineup's color options come from an unverified post on Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this year. Overall, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options could look fairly similar to those of the ...
Read Full Article40 comments