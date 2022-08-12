Everything Rumored for Apple's September Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro and More
There's just about a month to go until Apple holds its annual September event focusing on new iPhone and Apple Watch models. We thought we'd take a quick look at everything that's rumored for Apple's September event to give MacRumors readers a rundown on what to expect when the first fall event rolls around.
iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 can probably be described more as an "iPhone 13S" because it's not expected to get a whole lot of changes. We're expecting the same design and the same A-series chip, but camera improvements are a possibility. Note that Apple is getting rid of the 5.4-inch iPhone mini in the 2022 iPhone lineup, with the standard iPhone 14 series to consist of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.
- 6.1-inch iPhone 14, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. No mini.
- No design changes, Face ID notch remains.
- No ProMotion display.
- New purple color, which joins black, white, red, and blue.
- Improved Ultra Wide camera.
- Upgraded front camera with wider f/1.9 aperture and autofocus capabilities.
- A15 chip, which was previously used in the iPhone 13.
- 6GB RAM.
- Updated Snapdragon X65 10 Gigabit 5G modem and antenna system.
- WiFi 6E.
- $799 start price.
For full details on everything we've heard so far about the iPhone 14, we have a dedicated iPhone 14 roundup.
iPhone 14 Pro
Though the iPhone 14 is more of an iPhone 13S, the same isn't true for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple has bigger changes in store for its higher-tier and more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.
- Same general flat-edged design with 6.1 and 6.7-inch size options.
- ProMotion display technology, but with 1Hz to 120Hz upgrade that enables Always-On display technology.
- No notch. Notch replaced with pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts for camera and Face ID hardware.
- Larger rear camera bumps and increased lens size.
- Graphite, gold, silver, and purple color options.
- Faster A16 chip.
- Updated Snapdragon X65 10 Gigabit 5G modem and antenna system.
- Vapor chamber thermal system to accommodate A16 chip and 5G modem.
- 48-megapixel Wide lens with 21 percent larger sensor that supports higher-resolution images and 8K video recording.
- Upgraded 7-element telephoto lens.
- Improved Ultra Wide lens.
- Upgraded front camera with wider f/1.9 aperture and autofocus capabilities.
- 6GB RAM.
- WiFi 6E.
- Up to 2TB storage.
- Possible price increase.
Full details on what to expect from the iPhone 14 Pro are available in our iPhone 14 Pro roundup.
Apple Watch Series 8
The Series 8 is expected to get an iterative update that largely focuses on a few new features like temperature sensing, but there are some surprises to be had as Apple is also introducing a pro version of the Apple Watch.
- Same general design as Series 7.
- 41 and 45mm sizes.
- S8 chip, which basically offers the same performance as the S7.
- Low power mode for improved battery life.
- Temperature sensor, which can let you know if your temperature is up. May be used for fertility tracking.
- Possible car crash detection.
Apple Watch Pro
The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't the only new Apple Watch that we're getting this year. Apple is refreshing the Apple Watch SE and introducing a new higher-end Apple Watch that could be called the "Apple Watch Pro."
- Updated design that's an "evolution of the current rectangular shape," possibly with a flat display, but no flat edges.
- Rugged, more durable build for extreme athletes.
- More durable titanium alloy casing with shatter-resistant display.
- Larger size with 2-inch diagonal screen that provides seven percent more display area.
- 410 x 502 resolution.
- Larger battery and longer battery life, could be as long as multiple days with new low power mode.
- All Apple Watch Series 8 features.
- Could be priced at around $900 to $1,000.
AirPods Pro 2
An updated version of the AirPods Pro is on the horizon, but it's not entirely clear if the refreshed earbuds will come out alongside the new iPhone and Apple Watch models or if Apple will introduce them later in the year.
- Same general design as current AirPods Pro with silicone ear tips and stem.
- Improved Find My integration.
- Charging case with speaker holes to play sounds when lost.
- AirPods 3 acoustics for improved sound.
- Updated H1 chip with self-adaptive noise cancellation capabilities.
- Possible Lossless audio (ALAC) support.
- Lightning port.
Our full AirPods Pro 2 guide has even more information about everything we've heard about the AirPods Pro so far.
Potential September Event Date
There's no word yet on when Apple will hold its annual September event, but given that the events almost always happen within the first two or three weeks of the month, we can make some educated guesses. September 5 is Labor Day, so that's out, and most events are on Monday or Tuesday, though Wednesday is sometimes a possibility.
Most likely target dates:
- September 7
- September 13
- September 14
- September 20
- September 21
September 12 and 13 are the two most likely dates, and if Apple does indeed plan to hold the event on one of these days, we could get an announcement the week before.
Past event dates:
- 2015 - September 9
- 2016 - September 7
- 2017 - September 12
- 2018 - September 12
- 2019 - September 10
- 2020 - September 15
- 2021 - September 14
October Event
Apple's September event isn't the only event we're going to get before the end of the year. We're also counting on an October event that will see the launch of new iPad Pro models, a new low-cost iPad a revamped Apple TV, and an Apple silicon version of the Mac Pro.
Feedback
What product are you most looking forward to from Apple this fall? Let us know in the comments below.
