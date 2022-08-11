Sonos Delays Release of More Affordable 'Sub Mini' Wireless Subwoofer
Sonos announced its third quarter earnings this week, during which it all but confirmed that its long-awaited Sub Mini subwoofer won't be coming as soon as originally planned.
Leaked in May by The Verge, the Sub Mini is a small cylindrical subwoofer that is expected to be more affordable than the current $749 Sonos Sub. The Sub Mini will wirelessly pair with the company's existing soundbar lineup, including the Ray, the second-generation Beam, and the Arc.
A month after the leak, the Sub Mini appeared on the FCC in June, suggesting the wait between filing and commercial release would follow Sonos' typical timeline. But it looks as if the Sub Mini has been delayed until the first fiscal quarter of 2023.
A Sonos spokesperson confirmed the news to The Verge in an email, saying "I can confirm we decided to push an anticipated product launch from Q4 '22 into Q1 '23." That puts the subwoofer's release to sometime between October and December.
Sonos reported lower than expected revenue in its Q3 earnings report, pointing to high inflation and the dollar's appreciation as factors that have adversely affected consumer demand for its electronics category. Sonos said it is holding onto more inventory than it would like and is facing a "challenging Q4."
Popular Stories
With the fifth beta of iOS 16, Apple has updated the battery icon on iPhones with Face ID to display the specific battery percentage rather than just a visual representation of battery level. The new battery indicator is available on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, with the exception of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12/13 mini. It is also available on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, XS and XS Max, and...
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to be available in a refreshed range of color options, including an all-new purple color. Most expectations about the iPhone 14 lineup's color options come from an unverified post on Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this year.
Overall, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options could look fairly similar to those of the ...
Apple this week brought back one of the most highly requested features from iOS users since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017: the ability to see your battery percentage directly in the status bar.
Ever since the launch of the iPhone X with the notch, Apple has not allowed users to show their battery percentage directly in the status bar, forcing them to swipe down into Control Center to...
Apple today seeded the fifth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing purposes, introducing some small but notable changes to the iOS operating system.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've rounded up everything new in the fifth beta below.
Battery Percentage in Status Bar
The battery icon in the status bar now displays the exact battery percent, a feature that ...
The camera bump on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be the largest rear lens housing Apple has ever installed on its flagship smartphones, and a new photo offers a rare glimpse at just how prominent it is compared to Apple's predecessor device.
iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy (left) vs iPhone 13 Pro Max All iPhone 14 models are expected to see upgrades to the Ultra Wide camera on the...
Apple has "started to record" its virtual September event, where it's expected to announce the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8, and a new "rugged" Apple Watch model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the event, which is expected to take place in the early part of September, is already under production, implying...
While the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to be announced in September as usual, there are several more Apple products rumored to launch later this year, including new iPad and Mac models and more.
Beyond the iPhone and Apple Watch, we've put together a list of five Apple products that are most likely to be unveiled by the end of 2022.
Second-Generation AirPods Pro
Apple...