Sonos Delays Release of More Affordable 'Sub Mini' Wireless Subwoofer

Sonos announced its third quarter earnings this week, during which it all but confirmed that its long-awaited Sub Mini subwoofer won't be coming as soon as originally planned.



Leaked in May by The Verge, the Sub Mini is a small cylindrical subwoofer that is expected to be more affordable than the current $749 Sonos Sub. The Sub Mini will wirelessly pair with the company's existing soundbar lineup, including the Ray, the second-generation Beam, and the Arc.

A month after the leak, the Sub Mini appeared on the FCC in June, suggesting the wait between filing and commercial release would follow Sonos' typical timeline. But it looks as if the Sub Mini has been delayed until the first fiscal quarter of 2023.

A Sonos spokesperson confirmed the news to The Verge in an email, saying "I can confirm we decided to push an anticipated product launch from Q4 '22 into Q1 '23." That puts the subwoofer's release to sometime between October and December.

Sonos reported lower than expected revenue in its Q3 earnings report, pointing to high inflation and the dollar's appreciation as factors that have adversely affected consumer demand for its electronics category. Sonos said it is holding onto more inventory than it would like and is facing a "challenging Q4."