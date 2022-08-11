Batteries App Brings iOS 16's New Battery Percentage Icon to the Mac

by

Just a few days after Apple reintroduced a battery percentage icon on the latest iPhones, developer Rony Fadel has updated his popular Batteries app with a new option to enable a similar looking battery percentage icon in the Mac's menu bar.

ios 16 battery percentage icon on mac
As on the iPhone, the battery percentage appears inside the battery icon on the Mac for a consistent appearance across iOS and macOS. The existing battery indicator on the Mac can be disabled in the System Settings app in the Battery menu.

Starting with the fifth developer beta of iOS 16, it is once again possible to view an iPhone's battery percentage in the status bar without having to swipe down to open Control Center. The feature is available on most iPhones with a notch, with the exception of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, standard iPhone 11, and iPhone XR. It's possible that Apple may expand the icon to additional iPhones in later iOS 16 betas.

Apple had removed the ability to view battery percentage in the status bar when the iPhone X was released in 2017 due to the notch and only brought it back now.

Batteries for Mac is a useful app that lets you view battery percentages for an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, Beats, and other Bluetooth devices in the macOS menu bar. The app can also provide low battery notifications for the devices on the Mac. The app is priced at $8.99 in the U.S. and is also available as part of the Setapp subscription bundle.

$9 for a batteries app? Sorry, a little too luxurious for me.
Nice addition, but maybe third party developers should wait the end of the beta testing period before duplicating this. There's a good chance that Apple has not settle the final design yet
I moved all menu bar icons to Control Center because finally had enough of these things distracting my curious eye after 30 years.

Same thing on Windows. Moved all to that little Quicktray thing.

They were causing me…



Can't deny it. This looks awesome.
It would be nice if there was an app/widget that would track all apple devices e.g. see iPad battery on iPhone.
Such apps are begging to be Sherlocked ?

Apple will probably allow such an implementation on macOS too for consistency

Edit: oh nvm it has other features too
