YouTube Testing Ability for Users to Zoom Into Videos

YouTube is testing the ability for users to zoom into videos on iOS as part of its suite of features offered to premium subscribers.



The "Pinch to zoom" feature is available as an experimenatal feature to YouTube Premium subscribers, and as it sounds, lets viewers zoom 2x into a video as they're watching it. The feature will be available until September 1 and may become a permanent fixture of the YouTube Premium package somewhere down the line.

YouTube has been rolling out picture-in-picture to all users in the U.S. and premium subscribers globally over the last several weeks.