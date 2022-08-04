Deals: Expercom Introduces First Discount on Apple's M2 MacBook Air

Expercom this week has introduced a new sale on the M2 MacBook Air, discounting the 256GB model in Starlight to $1,135.05, down from $1,199.00. This deal is only available for the Starlight color option on Expercom, and it's in stock and ready to deliver in two to four business days.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the first notable discount on the new MacBook Air, which launched in July with the M2 chip, a scissor-switch Magic Keyboard, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and Touch ID. Specifically, only the model with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD in Starlight is being discounted this week on Expercom.

You can find the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new "Best Deals" guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.