Deals: Amazon Now Has Both 32GB and 64GB Apple TV 4K Models for $59 Off, Starting at $119.99

Earlier this week we shared a deal on the 32GB Apple TV 4K, which is on sale for $119.99, down from $179.00, and today Amazon has introduced a deal on the 64GB model as well. It's available for $139.99, down from $199.00.

In terms of past sales, both of these prices are second-best discounts for the Apple TV 4K and just about $10 higher than the all-time low discounts. Although the 32GB model has a slight shipping delay of about a week, the 64GB model is in stock and ready to ship today.

The new 2021 models of the Apple TV 4K include the redesigned Siri Remote, an A12 Bionic processor, and 4K high frame rate HDR support.

