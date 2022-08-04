Deals: Amazon Now Has Both 32GB and 64GB Apple TV 4K Models for $59 Off, Starting at $119.99

by

Earlier this week we shared a deal on the 32GB Apple TV 4K, which is on sale for $119.99, down from $179.00, and today Amazon has introduced a deal on the 64GB model as well. It's available for $139.99, down from $199.00.

Apple TV Deals 22 Feature Multi0010Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of past sales, both of these prices are second-best discounts for the Apple TV 4K and just about $10 higher than the all-time low discounts. Although the 32GB model has a slight shipping delay of about a week, the 64GB model is in stock and ready to ship today.

$59 OFF
32GB Apple TV 4K for $119.99

The new 2021 models of the Apple TV 4K include the redesigned Siri Remote, an A12 Bionic processor, and 4K high frame rate HDR support.

$59 OFF
64GB Apple TV 4K for $139.99

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

The Barron Avatar
The Barron
1 hour ago at 08:45 am
Is Apple finally getting ready for either a new Apple TV box or major refresh? ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DribbleCastle Avatar
DribbleCastle
42 minutes ago at 09:03 am
Actually looking to by a used model because I think the new remote sucks… mostly due to fast forwarding in YouTubeTV.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
40 minutes ago at 09:05 am

I ordered the $119 earlier this week.

So...what does the Apple TV do that my Roku Stick doesn't?
I doubt your Stick supports AirPlay, beyond that it'll likely run everything with less lag and can play some App Store games, if you're so inclined.

There may be more, I've never been able to justify buying one, especially since my TV supports AirPlay natively.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 vs 14 Pro Feature

iPhone 14 Still to Boast Performance Improvement Despite Sticking With A15 Chip

Monday August 1, 2022 5:52 am PDT by
The standard iPhone 14 models will still have better performance than the iPhone 13, despite containing the same A15 Bionic chip, according to leaker "ShrimpApplePro." In March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature the A16 chip, with the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models to be equipped with the A15 chip like the iPhone 13. In an April...
Read Full Article204 comments
Touch Bar 13 Inch MacBook Pro

Apple Adds Eight More Macs to Vintage Products List

Monday August 1, 2022 5:52 pm PDT by
As expected, Apple today updated its vintage products list with eight more MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models released in 2015 and 2016. Notably, the first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar are now classified as vintage. Apple introduced the Touch Bar in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Apple has since removed the Touch Bar from higher-end...
Read Full Article126 comments
netgear nighthawk raxe300

Intel to Introduce Wi-Fi 7 in 2024 as Apple Plans Imminent Move to Wi-Fi 6E

Monday August 1, 2022 7:54 am PDT by
Intel is planning to install its next-generation Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) technology in devices by 2024, ETNews reports. Wi-Fi 7 is the successor to Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), bringing two times faster data processing speeds of 5.8 Gbps and more stable 6 GHz bandwidth stability, as well as support for up to 36 Gbps when working with data. Intel plans to expand its Wi-Fi 7 development efforts ahead of...
Read Full Article180 comments
apple store down

Apple's Online Store is Currently Down in Some Countries [Updated]

Sunday July 31, 2022 8:57 pm PDT by
Apple's online store is currently down in some countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more. The downtime is not worldwide, with the store still operational in some other countries. "We're making updates to the Apple Store," the store page says, as usual when there is downtime. Apple advises customers to "check back...
Read Full Article110 comments
apple watch series 7 titanium

Apple Watch Edition Begins Selling Out Ahead of Series 8 Launch

Tuesday August 2, 2022 7:55 am PDT by
Apple Watch Edition models are beginning to sell out just weeks before the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup is expected to be announced. Several of the high-end Apple Watch Series 7 models with titanium casings are listed as "currently unavailable" on Apple's online store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and select other countries. In the United States, availability of 41mm...
Read Full Article78 comments
apple tv 4k green

Apple Expands Apple TV Gift Card Offer to More Countries

Monday August 1, 2022 12:29 am PDT by
Apple has expanded a previously U.S. exclusive Apple TV gift card offer to more countries worldwide, offering customers a gift card alongside the purchase of an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD. The original offer was launched for U.S. customers last month, giving buyers a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Apple TV. Following the Apple Store going down in several countries, Apple has...
Read Full Article33 comments
apple watch series 7 green

Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Returns to All-Time Low Price of $279.99 ($119 Off)

Tuesday August 2, 2022 4:30 am PDT by
Amazon has the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 down to $279.99, from an original price of $399.00. The only color available at this price is the Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. At $119 off, today's sale on Amazon is a ...
Read Full Article32 comments