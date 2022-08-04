Apple Chip Supplier Hit by Intel Delay Ahead of 'A17 Bionic' Production in 2023
Apple chip supplier TSMC is scaling back its plans to produce 3nm chips next year after Intel postponed a major order, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce reports.
Intel reportedly planned to outsource production of its Meteor Lake tGPU chipset to TSMC, with mass production scheduled for the second half of 2022, before being delayed to the first half of 2023 due to design and verification issues. Now, Intel is said to have delayed mass production to the end of 2023, virtually cancelling the 3nm chip production capacity that it had booked with TSMC for most of next year.
As a result, TSMC has apparently been "greatly affected" by the move, forcing it to slow its expansion of 3nm chip production to ensure that production capacity "is not excessively idle, leading to massive cost amortization pressure."
Apple is believed to be the main customer of TSMC's initial 3nm chip mass production. According to the report, Apple is now the only major company among the first wave of 3nm chip production clients with orders scheduled between the second half of 2022 and the start of 2023. Apple's upcoming 3nm chips reportedly include new M-series chips and the "A17 Bionic."
It is not clear if the disruption at TSMC caused by Intel will impact Apple's 3nm chip production volume or schedule. The first 3nm chip from Apple is rumored to be the M2 Pro, debuting in the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a high-end Mac mini model.
Popular Stories
The standard iPhone 14 models will still have better performance than the iPhone 13, despite containing the same A15 Bionic chip, according to leaker "ShrimpApplePro."
In March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature the A16 chip, with the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models to be equipped with the A15 chip like the iPhone 13. In an April...
As expected, Apple today updated its vintage products list with eight more MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models released in 2015 and 2016.
Notably, the first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar are now classified as vintage. Apple introduced the Touch Bar in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Apple has since removed the Touch Bar from higher-end...
Intel is planning to install its next-generation Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) technology in devices by 2024, ETNews reports.
Wi-Fi 7 is the successor to Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), bringing two times faster data processing speeds of 5.8 Gbps and more stable 6 GHz bandwidth stability, as well as support for up to 36 Gbps when working with data. Intel plans to expand its Wi-Fi 7 development efforts ahead of...
Apple's online store is currently down in some countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more. The downtime is not worldwide, with the store still operational in some other countries.
"We're making updates to the Apple Store," the store page says, as usual when there is downtime. Apple advises customers to "check back...
Apple Watch Edition models are beginning to sell out just weeks before the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup is expected to be announced.
Several of the high-end Apple Watch Series 7 models with titanium casings are listed as "currently unavailable" on Apple's online store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and select other countries. In the United States, availability of 41mm...
Apple has expanded a previously U.S. exclusive Apple TV gift card offer to more countries worldwide, offering customers a gift card alongside the purchase of an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD.
The original offer was launched for U.S. customers last month, giving buyers a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Apple TV.
Following the Apple Store going down in several countries, Apple has...
Amazon has the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 down to $279.99, from an original price of $399.00. The only color available at this price is the Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
At $119 off, today's sale on Amazon is a ...
Top Rated Comments
It is almost like someone is trying to spin that whatever happens it will be bad news for Apple! ;)
TMSC has to be outright livid though with all of that lost business/revenue and capacity, seemingly difficult to recover.