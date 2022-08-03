Camera Comparison: The New OnePlus 10T vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max

by

Android-based smartphone company OnePlus today announced the launch of its newest device, the OnePlus 10T, which we were able to check out ahead of time. The OnePlus 10T, priced starting at $649, boasts upgraded camera technology, so we thought we'd pit it against the iPhone 13 Pro Max to see just how it measures up.

The OnePlus 10T has a triple-lens rear camera system that includes a new wide-angle 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization, an updated Nightscape feature, and improved HDR performance. There's also an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera and curiously, a 2-megapixel macro lens. Most triple-lens camera systems include a telephoto lens, but OnePlus has opted for a macro mode instead.

oneplus 10t and iphone 13 pro
Comparatively, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max is outfitted Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses, all of which are 12 megapixels.

To see raw, unedited photos from each camera, make sure to watch our video so you can see how the 50-megapixel lens compares to the 12-megapixel lens. You might think the OnePlus 10T would outperform the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max because of the higher megapixel count, but in practice, the two phones output images that are similar in quality.

oneplus 10t comparison 9
oneplus 10t comparison 8
oneplus 10t comparison 7
The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max seems to be better at balancing shadows and highlights, with images from the OnePlus 10T looking more washed out and with less texture. The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max's A15 chip does a lot of heavy lifting with Smart HDR 4 and Deep Fusion, which go a long way toward preserving texture and detail.

On the OnePlus 10T, there's a Super HDR feature to improve contrast between the foreground and background lighting, and that effect is visible in the images. The 50-megapixel sensor comes in to play for ultra high quality images, which the iPhone doesn't offer, but you may not notice a lot of difference between the ‌iPhone‌ images and the higher-quality 50-megapixel images in the video.

oneplus 10t comparison 6
oneplus 10t comparison 5
oneplus 10t comparison 4
oneplus 10t comparison 3
Portrait mode and night mode work well on both smartphones, though the overall look is slightly different because of differences in software algorithms. 4K video capture is also similar, but the ‌iPhone‌ wins out when it comes to stabilization.

As with most modern smartphones, choosing between photos comes down to personal preference because the quality is almost identical, with software playing a large role in how photos turn out. What do you think of the images from the OnePlus 10T? Let us know in the comments.

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
58 minutes ago at 08:43 am
OnePlus 10T seems to be showcasing lower contrast. I do like the fact it starts with only $649.00.

Hands down! iPhone wins! Wait till iPhone 14 Pro Max is released with 48MP. It's game over!
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
59 minutes ago at 08:42 am
The iPhone has this one. I can’t wait for the 14 Pro Max, I will be upgrading and probably do a comparison like this with the 13 Pro Max.
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
56 minutes ago at 08:45 am

Question is, does the onePlus have the same hideous over-processing of photo and video when shooting indoors or in lower light in the way the iPhone 13 does?
Yes it is a problem, but it got better compared to the 12 Pro Max. They also finally removed that horrible halo/reflection from the camera ring in night photos. I am confident the new 48 MPx sensor will be a game changer, night photos are rumored to remain “12 MPx” but with larger pixels.
lkrupp Avatar
lkrupp
47 minutes ago at 08:55 am
What do comparisons like this one do other than provide fodder for trolls and egg on nerd rage? Is ANY iPhone owner going to switch to this brand based on this comparison?
peschybear Avatar
peschybear
23 minutes ago at 09:19 am
I don't understand people that are willing to go with yet another Chinese brand, when this brand is bound by the CCP and is used to undermine the West in all manners possible. The more Chinese brands are hyped, the more power is given to a dictatorial regime that has only one wish: to dominate the world and therefore destroy the West.
Android or iOS, everybody can choose their flavour, but for Android, use your common sense and don't support the Chinese brands, there are enough alternatives.
tygurr Avatar
tygurr
1 hour ago at 08:34 am
Very similar. I think the iPhone just edges it.
