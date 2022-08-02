Hyper Debuts New Thunderbolt 4 Hub With Integrated GaN Power Source

Accessory maker Hyper, known for its range of chargers, hubs, and battery packs, recently introduced the HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub, which it says is the world's first Goshen Ridge Thunderbolt 4 hub with an integrated power source.



Available on Kickstarter, the hub includes a built-in GaN power source that alleviates the need for an extra power brick and allows it to operate with a standard power cable, ultimately resulting in a more streamlined setup.

The Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub includes three 40Gbps/15W Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports for data transfer and accessory charging and one 40Gbps/96W power delivery Thunderbolt 4 port, but there are no other included ports. The Thunderbolt 4 ports support dual 4K 60Hz or single 8K 30Hz display connectivity, though dual displays are not compatible with M1 or M2 MacBooks.

The hub works with with the 2016 MacBook Pro or later, the 2018 MacBook Air or later, and the 2021 iPad Pro or later, as well as Windows and ChromeOS devices.

The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub can be preordered from Kickstarter for $179, a 40 percent discount off of the planned retail price, and it is set to ship out in November 2022.