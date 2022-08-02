AppleCare+ With Theft and Loss Coverage for iPhone Now Available in Three Additional Countries

AppleCare+ with theft and loss coverage is available in three additional countries starting today, including France, Italy, and Spain.



In addition to accidental damage coverage, the upgraded AppleCare+ plan includes coverage for up to two incidents of iPhone theft or loss every 12 months, with each incident subject to a €129 service fee. The plan itself costs up to €229 upfront for a two-year term or up to €11.49 per month depending on the iPhone model.

For example, if a customer's iPhone 13 Pro Max was lost or stolen and they had AppleCare+ with theft and loss coverage, they could file a claim for a replacement iPhone for a €129 fee instead of having to purchase a new iPhone outright for over €1,200. In France, Italy, and Spain, theft and loss claims are handled by insurance company AIG.

AppleCare+ with theft and loss coverage costs up to an extra €60 upfront or up to an extra €3 per month compared to the standard AppleCare+ plan.

AppleCare+ theft and loss coverage requires the customer to have Find My enabled on their iPhone at the time it is lost or stolen, and throughout the claims process, according to Apple. During the claims process, the customer will be asked to erase their missing iPhone, disable it, and transfer ownership before they can be issued a replacement device.

More details are available on the AppleCare+ for iPhone page in France, Italy, and Spain. Apple also has a support document with additional information.

AppleCare+ wth theft and loss coverage for the iPhone is also available in the United States, Australia, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom.