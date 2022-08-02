Apple Maps Now Offers Cycling Directions Across All 50 U.S. States

Apple Maps now offers cycling navigation across all 50 U.S. states, allowing users to receive turn-by-turn directions while riding a bike.



Apple Maps cycling directions fully covered 49 U.S. states as of July, according to Apple Maps enthusiast Justin O'Beirne, and cycling directions have since become available in Hawaii for complete nationwide coverage.

Apple Maps offers cycling directions along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads as much as possible, complete with details like elevation, how busy a street is, and whether there are stairs along a route. On the Apple Watch, voice guidance and haptic feedback make it easier for users to stay focused on the path ahead.

Apple Maps cycling directions are also available in select other regions, including China, London, Barcelona, Toronto, Montréal, and Vancouver.

Apple is playing catch up here with Google Maps, which began rolling out cycling directions in 2010 and now offers the feature in over 30 countries. However, Google Maps is only just now beginning to roll out granular details for cycling directions, like elevation, how busy a street is, and whether there are stairs along a route.