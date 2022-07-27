Google Maps Gains Landmark Aerial Views, Location Sharing Notifications for Arrival and Departure, and More

by

Google is rolling out some new Maps features to its iOS and Android apps for the summer, including new location sharing options, cycling directions enhancements, and photorealistic aerial views of famous city landmarks.

Google maps feaure
First, location sharing. Google says it wants to make it easier to see when someone who has shared their location with you arrives or leaves a place, "so you can more easily coordinate schedules" and meetups. To that end, it's introducing location sharing notifications, which work similarly to the equivalent feature in Apple's Find My app.

Google offers the following use case:

Say you're headed to a concert with a group of friends. If they've already chosen to share their location with you, you can set a notification for the concert venue's address so you can see when they've arrived and meet up quickly. You could also set a notification to see when they've left the venue — just in case you get split up.

Google says it has built the feature with privacy in mind, which is why notifications can only be set for someone who has already chosen to share their location with you. In addition, that person will receive multiple reminders to let them know they are sharing their location, in the form of push notifications and recurring monthly emails, and users can stop sharing their location anytime.

Next up, Google is adding more granular information to cycling directions in the more than 100 cities where they are available, including things like whether a particular route involves a major or a minor road, if the route suggested includes stairs or steep hills, and when you should be prepared to encounter heavy traffic.

Aerial Views of Landmarks google
Lastly, Google is bringing photorealistic aerial views of "nearly 100 of the world's most popular landmarks" in cities including Barcelona, London, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo. Google says the aerial views are a "first step" toward integrating its immersive view feature for cities that the company previewed in May and which is scheduled to roll out later this year.

Google says the aerial views of landmarks and location sharing notifications are rolling out now globally on Google Maps on Android and iOS, with cycling route information launching in the coming weeks in those cities where cycling directions are available.

downpour Avatar
downpour
2 hours ago at 03:02 am
The Big Ben one has fake 3d cars driving 'through' real parked cars... :oops:

I don't see the point of this, it doesn't even seem to be interactive... just a video.
poppy10 Avatar
poppy10
2 hours ago at 03:18 am
Really puts Apple Maps in the mud.

Every few months I try using it again and it's still nowhere near the functionality or accuracy of Google Maps
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
2 hours ago at 02:53 am
Just checked the Big Ben london video and it’s really bad quality
Ralfi Avatar
Ralfi
2 hours ago at 02:56 am
I use Google Maps every day. One thing it’s in desperate need of are gravel/unsealed road markers.

Especially helpful for those of us driving cars with low profile tyres…
iDento Avatar
iDento
1 hour ago at 03:35 am
Great new features for an already great app, but... the UI is so cluttered I hate to use most of these features.
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
19 minutes ago at 04:42 am
With Google Maps you'll arrive but not in style. With Apple Maps you'll arrive in style but at the wrong location.
