Third-Party Browsers Starting to Support Apple Pay in iOS 16 Betas
Apple has added Apple Pay support to third-party browsers in recent betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.
The added support, spotted by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, marks a change from iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 and earlier, where in-browser Apple Pay is exclusively available in Safari. Moser found that Apple Pay is available in Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome as of iOS 16 developer beta 4, and other users have noticed Apple Pay support in Mozilla Firefox.
Moser noted that Apple Pay support continues to be unavailable on the macOS versions of Edge and Chrome, presumably since they do not use WebKit, Apple's browser engine that is mandatory for third-party browsers on iOS and iPadOS. This suggests that Apple Pay support is dependent on WebKit and this is the location of any changes Apple has made to expand support for Apple Pay.
It is not clear when Apple made the change, as some users spotted Apple Pay support in third-party browsers as early as developer beta 2, while others only saw support added with developer beta 3.
While the change is a step forward for users of third-party browsers on iOS and iPadOS, it is difficult not to see the expanded support for Apple Pay in the context of Apple's growing antitrust issues, with Apple's browser engine ban and restrictions on third-party apps coming under increasing scrutiny around the world.
Popular Stories
We're probably about six weeks away from the unveiling of the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple is continuing to polish the iOS 16 update that will be released alongside the new hardware, so we're seeing a number of tweaks as it moves through the beta testing period.
This week also saw some rumors about the rugged "Apple Watch Pro" planned for launch later this year, as well as some of the...
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public. Today's beta comes a little over two weeks after the first public beta, and it corresponds with the fourth developer beta.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can download the second iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 ...
VMware this week announced that its latest VMware Fusion update brings Windows 11 support to both Intel and Apple silicon Macs. Available as a free tech preview, the 2H22 version of Fusion will finally allow Apple silicon Mac users to download and use Windows on their machines through virtualization.
Features include Windows 11 support with 2D GFX and networking, VMtools installation for...
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing. The latest beta contains a handful of new features and changes involving the Messages app, Home app, Mail app, Lock Screen notifications, CarPlay, and more.
Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube iOS 16 is currently in beta for developers and members of Apple's free public beta testing program, and the software update will be...
Following the launch of iOS 15.6 last Wednesday, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.5, the previously available version that came out in mid-May. Since iOS 15.5 is no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version of iOS after installing iOS 15.6.
Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers...
A new detail found in the iOS 16 beta could be the latest indication that Apple is indeed planning to bring always-on display functionality to the upcoming high-end iPhones.
As discovered by 9to5Mac, the latest iOS 16 beta adds a new "Sleep" state to the default wallpapers found in iOS 16. The new "Sleep" mode is a version of the wallpaper that is darker and more tinted, better suited to be...