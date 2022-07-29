Apple's App Store Comes Under the Spotlight for How It Handles Fake Crypto Apps

by

Apple's App Store is now coming under the spotlight for how it handles fake crypto apps that scam investors who think they're investing in real, legitimate cryptocurrencies.

iOS App Store General Feature Black
In a letter addressed to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the chairman of the U.S. Senate on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Sherrod Brown, inquires about the steps Apple takes in vetting, reviewing, and removing crypto apps before and after they become available for download on the ‌App Store‌.

Apple already employs a strict set of rules for apps on the ‌App Store‌, but Brown wants to know the exact steps Apple takes to prevent fake crypto apps from making their way onto the platform.

While firms that offer crypto investment and other related services should take the necessary steps to prevent fraudulent activity, including warning investors about the uptick in scams, it is likewise imperative that app stores have the proper safeguards in place to prevent against fraudulent mobile application activity.

In its ‌App Store‌ guidelines, Apple does lay out several policies for crypto apps on the App Store. Those policies state that crypto apps can not mine for cryptocurrencies using on-device processing, apps must not require users to complete tasks such as posting to social media in order to obtain currency and more.

Brown's letter, however, asks Apple to share details it takes specifically regarding how it responds to fake crypto apps. Apple is requested in the letter to describe the review process for crypto apps, the steps Apple takes to remove crypto apps that circumvent ‌App Store‌ policies, how often it reviews existing crypto apps against fraudulent activity, the steps users can take to report fraudulent crypto apps, and whether or not Apple has been part of any coordinated effort to remove fraudulent crypto apps from the ‌App Store‌ since January 2020.

Apple has until August 10 to provide all of this information to the committee. The same letter was also sent to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: App Store

Top Rated Comments

JtheLemur Avatar
JtheLemur
1 hour ago at 05:45 am
Crypto anything is a scam lol just remove everything
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
senttoschool Avatar
senttoschool
44 minutes ago at 06:02 am
Grow a pair and ban crypto. The entire crypto industry is toxic. They'll destroy any decency in life just to scam the next fool. Make laws that prevent crypto scams from happening. Then there won't be "fake" crypto apps.

13 years after Bitcoin was released, the only blockchain applications are money laundering, terrorist funding, buying illegal drugs, and making it super easy to create scams like ponzi schemes.

Let's also not forget that hundreds of thousands of talent went into creating scams instead of solving real-world problems.

Crypto is a disease/virus for humanity and the environment. We need to eradicate it.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
42 minutes ago at 06:03 am

Crypto anything is a scam lol just remove everything

Grow a pair and ban crypto. The entire crypto industry is toxic. They'll destroy any decency in life just to scam the next fool. Make laws that prevent crypto scams from happening. Then there won't be "fake" crypto apps.
Sirs could you please stop spitting fax all over the forum?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
41 minutes ago at 06:05 am
Crypto Apps should not exist in the App Store. It’s nothing but a scam.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dukeblue219 Avatar
dukeblue219
37 minutes ago at 06:09 am
"legitimate cryptocurrencies"
?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The_Gream Avatar
The_Gream
10 minutes ago at 06:35 am
Sadly it isn’t just the fake/scam crypto that needs to be addressed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 13 Editable Messages Feature

Everything New in iOS 16 Beta 4 For Lock Screen, iMessage, CarPlay, and More

Wednesday July 27, 2022 3:24 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing. The latest beta contains a handful of new features and changes involving the Messages app, Home app, Mail app, Lock Screen notifications, CarPlay, and more. Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube iOS 16 is currently in beta for developers and members of Apple's free public beta testing program, and the software update will be...
Read Full Article68 comments
apple watch series 7 titanium

Titanium Apple Watch 'Pro' Could Signal the End of Apple Watch Edition

Monday July 25, 2022 8:30 am PDT by
The larger Apple Watch Series 8 model expected to arrive later this year is rumored to feature a titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the Apple Watch Edition. Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new, larger Apple Watch model scheduled to launch this year will feature a casing made of "a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged." Apple ...
Read Full Article161 comments
M2 MacBook Air 2022 Feature0008

Apple Replaces Last Remaining Intel-Made Component in M2 MacBook Air

Tuesday July 26, 2022 3:17 am PDT by
In the M2 MacBook Air, Apple has replaced an Intel-made component responsible for controlling the USB and Thunderbolt ports with a custom-made controller, meaning the last remnants of Intel are now fully out of the latest Mac. Earlier this month, the repair website iFixit shared a teardown of the new MacBook Air, revealing a look inside the completely redesigned machine. One subtle detail...
Read Full Article80 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature sans arrow

Five Apple Products Rumored to Switch to USB-C

Tuesday July 26, 2022 1:43 pm PDT by
While the iPhone still uses the Lightning connector for now, Apple has been transitioning many of its devices to USB-C in recent years. Apple now offers USB-C ports on every Mac that it currently sells, ranging from the MacBook Air to the Mac Pro. Other devices with a USB-C port include the 2018 and newer iPad Pro, 2020 and newer iPad Air, sixth-generation iPad mini, Studio Display, and Pro...
Read Full Article187 comments
2019 mac pro side and front

Apple Had M1 Mac Pro Ready to Ship Months Ago, Mac Mini Redesign Unlikely

Tuesday July 26, 2022 7:49 am PDT by
Apple had a Mac Pro featuring the M1 Apple silicon chip ready to ship and launch to customers "months ago," but has ultimately decided to wait for the "M2 Extreme" Mac Pro later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed. In an interview with YouTuber Max Tech, Gurman said that Apple likely held off on the M1 Mac Pro to wait for the more high-end and powerful version with the "M2...
Read Full Article275 comments
pixel 6a vs iphone se 2

Budget Smartphone Comparison: Google's $449 Pixel 6a vs. Apple's $429 iPhone SE

Tuesday July 26, 2022 2:07 pm PDT by
Google last week launched the Pixel 6a, a $449 budget smartphone that's designed to compete with more affordable smartphones like Apple's iPhone SE. We picked up a Pixel 6a to see how it measures up to the iPhone SE in terms of design, performance, and camera technology. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display, which means...
Read Full Article127 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side by Side Black

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Have 6GB of Faster RAM

Monday July 25, 2022 2:43 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes. iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current ...
Read Full Article122 comments