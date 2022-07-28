Apple Releases Second Public Beta of tvOS 16

Apple today seeded the second beta of tvOS 16 to its public beta testing group, allowing members of the public to download and test the new update on Apple TV HD and ‌Apple TV‌ 4K models. The second beta comes a little over two weeks after the first public beta and it corresponds with the fourth developer beta.



Public beta testers can download the tvOS 16 beta update by opening up the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌, navigating to the Software Updates section under "System," and then toggling on "Get public Beta Updates" after signing up to beta test on Apple's public beta website.

tvOS 16 adds cross-device connectivity, which will let developers integrate ‌Apple TV‌ apps with iPhone and iPad apps to unlock new experiences on the ‌Apple TV‌. Multiple user profiles have also been improved through a shared keychain feature that cuts down on logins.

Game controller support has been expanded to the Nintendo Joy-Cons and Nintendo Pro Controller. In the future, the ‌Apple TV‌ will support Matter, an upcoming smart home standard that will improve interoperability between accessories from different companies.

tvOS 16 is set to come out this fall, and it will go through several rounds of beta testing before launch.