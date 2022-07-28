Sky Go Launches on Apple TV With Over 100 Live Streaming Sky Channels

After what may have seemed like an endless wait for Sky customers in the U.K. and elsewhere across Europe, the Sky Go app is now available to download on Apple TV.



The availability of the Sky Go app means that subscribers will be able to stream live Sky's broadcast content on their Apple TV HD and ‌Apple TV‌ 4K devices, rather than having to rely on Sky's set-top box or the equivalent app on their iPhone or iPad.

Over 100 channels can be streamed through the Go app, as well as on-demand access to box sets of popular TV series, all through the familiar blue Sky programming interface. However, it doesn't include the full gamut of Sky channels, and there are some other restrictions to be aware of.

The Go app is only available for Sky Q Multiscreen and Sky Glass Whole Home customers, and allows them to access content included in a Sky Cinema or Sky Sports package, but the app can't be used on ‌Apple TV‌ to stream content if the Sky Go account subscription was an add-on purchase for a mobile device.



The availability of Sky Go on ‌Apple TV‌ will be a welcome addition for many customers, given that the app has been on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ for years. Last December, Apple's own TV+ app rolled out to Sky Glass TV and Sky Q set-top boxes, allowing subscribers to access Apple TV+ movies and shows on Sky's platform.