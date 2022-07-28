Apple Erroneously Sending iTunes Connect Email to Users

by

Apple is erroneously sending emails to users asking them to update their iTunes Connect banking information, but the users receiving the emails often have no content being distributed via the service.

itunes connect email
Users have flocked to Twitter to share their confusion over the email, which reads, "we're reaching out because your banking information in iTunes Connect is invalid and needs to be corrected to ensure the successful payment of any amounts owed to you."

For many users, the email is signed by the Apple Music Team, which would imply those receiving the email are artists with content on ‌Apple Music‌. For reference, iTunes Connect is what producers, artists, writers, and more use to distribute their content across Apple's platforms.


"Once your banking information is corrected, it may take up to two payment cycles to send your payment. If you have any questions, contact us," the email continues. For users who do not use iTunes Connect, it's probably safe to simply ignore the email.

Top Rated Comments

yossi Avatar
yossi
1 hour ago at 06:03 am
Damn - looks exactly like a phishing email would look like
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scheinderrob Avatar
scheinderrob
1 hour ago at 06:09 am
TFW when a phishing type email comes from the company itself
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icwhatudidthere Avatar
icwhatudidthere
1 hour ago at 06:21 am
I didn't get that one, but I did get one telling me that sales on the Book Store in Canada now have a 7% sales tax on book sellers in British Columbia and that Apple would collect it on my behalf. Not that I'm an author or in Canada but thanks?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdmachogg Avatar
jdmachogg
1 hour ago at 06:02 am
Oohhh so I'm not going insane. Was definitely a wtf moment this morning.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sirious Avatar
Sirious
1 hour ago at 06:14 am

This was the second time today that I received an email apologizing for an error. First email was from brain game company informing me that my trial subscription would expire in 2 days and that I would be charged. A follow-up email came out telling me that I did not. in fact, have an active trial and I would not be charged.
It just seems odd to get two of these so close together. And, as others suggested, it looks like a phishing attempt.
Yes I got that email from Elevate too!
Maybe its the provider for both of these platforms that got something wrong...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdb8167 Avatar
jdb8167
1 hour ago at 06:21 am

I didn't get that one, but I did get one telling me that sales on the Book Store in Canada now have a 7% sales tax on book sellers in British Columbia and that Apple would collect it on my behalf. Not that I'm an author or in Canada but thanks?
I got that one too. Seemed awful specific.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
