Apple Erroneously Sending iTunes Connect Email to Users

Apple is erroneously sending emails to users asking them to update their iTunes Connect banking information, but the users receiving the emails often have no content being distributed via the service.



Users have flocked to Twitter to share their confusion over the email, which reads, "we're reaching out because your banking information in iTunes Connect is invalid and needs to be corrected to ensure the successful payment of any amounts owed to you."

For many users, the email is signed by the Apple Music Team, which would imply those receiving the email are artists with content on ‌Apple Music‌. For reference, iTunes Connect is what producers, artists, writers, and more use to distribute their content across Apple's platforms.

Looks like I've become a musician overnight - and iTunes Connect knew it first. 😜 Going by the headers the email was sent by Apple's servers. But since App Store Connect shows no issues with my banking details and many others got the mail too, it looks like a technical error. pic.twitter.com/SGgWNzdtCY — Felix Schwarz (@felix_schwarz) July 28, 2022

Anyone getting messages from apple iTunes connect about some payments? This is the second time in three days — Zaher ('za-her) (@zaherg) July 28, 2022

@AppleSupport - I just received an email from “Apple iTunes Connect” telling me that my banking information in iTunes Connect is wrong. I don't even know what iTunes Connect is much less have an account there. If this is legit, why am I getting this? — Thomas Wolf (@twolf2919) July 28, 2022

Anyone else getting emails about “your banking information is incorrect” purportedly from iTunesConnect for all your Apple ID email accounts with Apple? signed as from “The Apple Music Team” which feels odd to me. Seems sketchy but looks so convincing I'm not sure. — Dad (@GeekAndDad) July 28, 2022

"Once your banking information is corrected, it may take up to two payment cycles to send your payment. If you have any questions, contact us," the email continues. For users who do not use iTunes Connect, it's probably safe to simply ignore the email.