Amazon to Increase Prime Membership Fee By Up to 43% for Customers in Europe

by

Amazon is increasing its Prime membership subscription prices across Europe in September by up to 43% a year, the company has announced just days before its Q2 earnings results.

amazon prime
In an email to customers, Amazon said the annual Prime subscription price will increase by 20% in the United Kingdom from £79 to £95 from September 15.

Customers in France will face a 43% increase from 49 euros to 69.90 euros, while subscribers in Germany will see a 30% increase, from 69 euros to 89.90 euros a year.

In Italy the price will rise from 36 euros to 49.90 euros, and in Spain it will go up from 36 euros to 49.90 euros, a 39% increase in both countries.

It's the first Prime price rise in the UK, Amazon's third-biggest market behind the United States. Amazon is also increasing the monthly cost of Prime in European markets, by £1 or 1 euro per month.

An Amazon Prime subscription includes "free" one-day shipping on purchases made on Amazon, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and other Amazon digital platforms and services.

The move follows a similar price hike in the US in February, when the price of Prime increased to $139, up from the previous $119 annual rate.

The changes take effect starting September 15 when members join or next renew. Amazon told Reuters the price increases are a result of increased inflation and operating costs as well as faster delivery and more content to stream in the impacted countries.

In April, Amazon posted its first quarterly loss in seven years. The company cited headwinds including higher wages, rising gas costs, and a loss from its stake in Rivian Automotive.

Tags: Europe, Amazon Prime

Top Rated Comments

EyeTack Avatar
EyeTack
2 hours ago at 03:44 am
Sending dong rockets to space ain’t cheap.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mimeArtist Avatar
mimeArtist
1 hour ago at 03:48 am
I'm assuming they're passing this to the drivers who work all hours?
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kerr Avatar
kerr
2 hours ago at 03:42 am
A 20% increase is ok because we all get 20% pay rises each year don’t we? How bad is the world right now? Interest rates, cost of living, multi-billion dollar companies crying poor.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DFZD Avatar
DFZD
1 hour ago at 03:47 am
And kids this is why Monopolies are evil.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pilot Jones Avatar
Pilot Jones
1 hour ago at 04:05 am
Jeff needs another super yacht ? ? ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jmausmuc Avatar
Jmausmuc
1 hour ago at 04:13 am
Is it just me or has Amazon become kind of unusable?

I find myself using them less and less.

If for example I want to buy an iPhone charger, I get hit with 100s of cheap Chinese knock offs that are hard to distinguish from good quality ones.

Same for boxers, I have ordered Calvin Kleins multiple times and I get the feeling some might be fake. A lot of people in the ratings are saying the same.

It’s really hard to find the right thing in their store these days.

I also find that shipping takes longer than it used to.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
