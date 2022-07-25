Apple Reportedly Scaling Up iPhone 14 Orders While Android Brands Struggle

by

Apple has scaled up its orders for iPhone 14 components, in contrast to faltering Android devices, DigiTimes reports.

iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Black
Ahead of the launch of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup in September, Apple has reportedly increased its component orders from suppliers. This comes in stark contrast to a range of Android brands, which continue to face sluggish sales, according to supply chain sources speaking to DigiTimes.

Apple is believed to be the only smartphone vendor that has sustained stable sales in recent months, with a noticeable year-on-year rise in sales. After cutting initial chip orders for the ‌iPhone 14‌ models in expectation of falling market demand, good sales performance for the current iPhone lineup encouraged Apple to boost preparations for later this year. This lines up with a report from earlier this month that said Apple's ‌iPhone 14‌ models are forecasted to sell even better than the iPhone 13 lineup.

‌iPhone‌ sales normally slow down in the July-August period as customers anticipate the launch of new models in September, but ‌iPhone 13‌ shipments were reportedly one-third higher this July than at the same time last year, suggesting that the device has ongoing demand. Apple is said to have informed suppliers that the initial sales of the ‌iPhone 14‌ will be higher than those of the ‌iPhone 13‌.

Meanwhile, the mid- to low-end of the smartphone market, which is dominated by Android devices, has struggled over the past year as demand has waned. As an indication of this, Android chip supplier MediaTek has reportedly seen its clients cut orders by as much as 30 percent.

Apple is believed to have already begun trial production of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup and plans to begin mass production in August ahead of launch in September.

wonderings Avatar
wonderings
1 hour ago at 03:37 am
You can't beat Apple's marketing machine. Can't wait for the best iPhone ever with even more emojis, faster cpu and a better camera. This is going to change everything!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
37 minutes ago at 04:09 am

Are you using a camera 5 to 6 hours a day? I get having a good battery, not sure where the camera enters into the equation. Not saying they should stop improving them, but cameras int he iPhone have been great for many versions now, but ultimately they are not real "pro" cameras. I don't see real photographers ditching their DSLR's in favour of an iPhone or any other phone with a good camera. Marketing again at work making you think everything will be better when you can capture those moments with crystal clarity rather than living in that moment.
You seem to believe Android manufacturers don’t do marketing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
addamas Avatar
addamas
1 hour ago at 03:37 am
I think most of people will wait for USB-C in EU so iPhone 15. At least I do :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVreporter Avatar
TVreporter
34 minutes ago at 04:12 am

Are you using a camera 5 to 6 hours a day? I get having a good battery, not sure where the camera enters into the equation. Not saying they should stop improving them, but cameras int he iPhone have been great for many versions now, but ultimately they are not real "pro" cameras. I don't see real photographers ditching their DSLR's in favour of an iPhone or any other phone with a good camera. Marketing again at work making you think everything will be better when you can capture those moments with crystal clarity rather than living in that moment.
And as the saying goes the best camera is the one you have on you.

And while having any camera is great, knowing how to shoot makes a difference between “nice snap” to “wow great photo”
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mdnz Avatar
mdnz
11 minutes ago at 04:34 am

Many people pay monthly fixed contract and get the phone included and then can trade or sell the phone in the end of the contract. It’s only nerds like me and maybe you who plop down mega bucks without contract.

Inflation in technology is a rare thing. A 3 ghz iPhone with 40 megapixel camera that costs $1500 in 2022 is still much better value than a 2 ghz iPhone with 12 megapixel camera that cost $1200 from 5 years ago.
Agreed but the point I’m trying to make is people have less money to spend, no matter how good the value is.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ponzicoinbro Avatar
ponzicoinbro
5 minutes ago at 04:41 am

Agreed but the point I’m trying to make is people have less money to spend, no matter how good the value is.
Truth but I think the things most people will be cutting back is wasteful junk food, needless driving and drinking like a fish on Friday nights. If someone really needs an upgraded phone or computer they will do that because those aren’t affected by inflation and are useful not waste.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
