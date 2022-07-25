Apple Reportedly Scaling Up iPhone 14 Orders While Android Brands Struggle

Apple has scaled up its orders for iPhone 14 components, in contrast to faltering Android devices, DigiTimes reports.



Ahead of the launch of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup in September, Apple has reportedly increased its component orders from suppliers. This comes in stark contrast to a range of Android brands, which continue to face sluggish sales, according to supply chain sources speaking to DigiTimes.

Apple is believed to be the only smartphone vendor that has sustained stable sales in recent months, with a noticeable year-on-year rise in sales. After cutting initial chip orders for the ‌iPhone 14‌ models in expectation of falling market demand, good sales performance for the current iPhone lineup encouraged Apple to boost preparations for later this year. This lines up with a report from earlier this month that said Apple's ‌iPhone 14‌ models are forecasted to sell even better than the iPhone 13 lineup.

‌iPhone‌ sales normally slow down in the July-August period as customers anticipate the launch of new models in September, but ‌iPhone 13‌ shipments were reportedly one-third higher this July than at the same time last year, suggesting that the device has ongoing demand. Apple is said to have informed suppliers that the initial sales of the ‌iPhone 14‌ will be higher than those of the ‌iPhone 13‌.

Meanwhile, the mid- to low-end of the smartphone market, which is dominated by Android devices, has struggled over the past year as demand has waned. As an indication of this, Android chip supplier MediaTek has reportedly seen its clients cut orders by as much as 30 percent.

Apple is believed to have already begun trial production of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup and plans to begin mass production in August ahead of launch in September.