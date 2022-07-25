Apple Launching iPhone and AirPods Discount in China Later This Week

Apple is preparing to launch a rare bundle of discounts for the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and the iPhone SE in China next week, alongside accessories such as the AirPods and the low-cost Apple Watch.



The promotion will run from July 29 till August 1 and will apply to not only iPhone models but also the third-generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and the Apple Watch SE, according to a notice on Apple's website (via Bloomberg). The savings are as followed:



iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro, you can save RMB 600 immediately.

iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, you can save RMB 600.

iPhone SE (3rd generation) can save RMB 200.

iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini, you can save RMB 500 immediately.

Save RMB 200 on Apple Watch SE.

AirPods Pro can save RMB 250.

AirPods (third generation) can save RMB 150.

Apple's footnotes state that only Chinese buyers using certain payment methods at checkout will be eligible for the promotion. Apple is also limiting customers to only two purchases per product category.



A single order must be paid with one of the aforementioned methods, and no other payment methods can be used at the same time. Each customer is limited to 2 pieces per product category (iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods are three different categories), and products that exceed this limit are no longer eligible for immediate discounts (for example: each customer can only buy 2 at a discounted price) an eligible iPhone, regardless of model).

While Apple does often run promotions for certain products, a wide-scale discount on ‌iPhone‌ models is rather rare in China. Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 14 and new Apple Watch models later this fall.