HomePod and HomePod Mini Gain Support for Swedish and Norwegian

Apple on Wednesday released software version 15.6 for the HomePod and HomePod mini. While not mentioned in the release notes, the update adds support for Siri in Swedish and Norwegian on the HomePod and HomePod mini.



The addition of Swedish and Norwegian support likely means the HomePod mini will be released in Sweden and Norway over the coming months. Apple released the HomePod mini in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland in late March after rolling out support for Siri in Dutch and various languages spoken in Switzerland.

Apple has also been testing Siri in Danish and Finnish with select HomePod mini users in recent months, so the HomePod mini may launch in Denmark and Finland eventually. However, Danish and Finnish are not listed as supported languages yet.

To change the language of a HomePod or HomePod mini, open the Home app on the iPhone, long press on the white card for the desired HomePod, scroll down and tap on the settings gear icon, tap on Language, and choose a language from the list.

Launched in November 2020, the HomePod mini is currently sold in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Taiwan, China, Austria, Ireland, New Zealand, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. Apple discontinued the full-size HomePod in March 2021.