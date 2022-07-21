HomePod and HomePod Mini Gain Support for Swedish and Norwegian

by

Apple on Wednesday released software version 15.6 for the HomePod and HomePod mini. While not mentioned in the release notes, the update adds support for Siri in Swedish and Norwegian on the HomePod and HomePod mini.

HomePodandMini feature orange
The addition of Swedish and Norwegian support likely means the HomePod mini will be released in Sweden and Norway over the coming months. Apple released the HomePod mini in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland in late March after rolling out support for Siri in Dutch and various languages spoken in Switzerland.

Apple has also been testing Siri in Danish and Finnish with select HomePod mini users in recent months, so the HomePod mini may launch in Denmark and Finland eventually. However, Danish and Finnish are not listed as supported languages yet.

To change the language of a HomePod or HomePod mini, open the Home app on the iPhone, long press on the white card for the desired HomePod, scroll down and tap on the settings gear icon, tap on Language, and choose a language from the list.

Launched in November 2020, the HomePod mini is currently sold in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Taiwan, China, Austria, Ireland, New Zealand, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. Apple discontinued the full-size HomePod in March 2021.

Top Rated Comments

peteyD Avatar
peteyD
2 hours ago at 06:23 am

Adding decent English support would be nice.
Score: 4 Votes
Lioness~ Avatar
Lioness~
2 hours ago at 06:38 am

Äntligen!
Lycka till med din nya kärleks relation. Som du har väntat, må den vara länge ?
Score: 2 Votes
Frixos Avatar
Frixos
2 hours ago at 06:27 am
Äntligen!
Score: 1 Votes
Lioness~ Avatar
Lioness~
2 hours ago at 06:30 am
So a few years later....should I consider this?
Nah!
1: I don't like to talk to Siri, she's a dumbhead.
2: I also have 4 great computer speakers connected to Airport Expresses, so for music and sound in 2 rooms I am all good.
3: When I see a benefit with it, I'll reconsider it.
Score: 1 Votes
