Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate Version of macOS Monterey 12.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded a second release candidate version of macOS Monterey 12.5 to developers for testing purposes. The new version comes six days after the original release candidate version of macOS Monterey 12.5 and three days after second release candidate versions of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

There's no word yet on what new features or changes might be included in ‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌ 12.5, and nothing new of significance was documented in the beta testing period. It's likely this update focuses on bug fixes and other minor improvements to the operating system.

The release candidate update should represent the final version of ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5 that is expected to be released to the public as soon as later this week.

