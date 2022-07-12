Apple Seeds macOS Monterey 12.5 Release Candidate to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new update coming a two weeks after the release of the fifth macOS Monterey 12.5 beta.

macOS Monterey 2
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

There's no word yet on what new features or changes might be included in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5, and nothing new was found in the first five betas. It's likely this update focuses on bug fixes and other minor improvements to the operating system.

‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5 could be one of the final updates to the ‌macOS Monterey‌ website as Apple is now shifting its focus to macOS Ventura, the next-generation Mac operating system coming this fall.

contacos Avatar
contacos
29 minutes ago at 10:16 am
This better fixed the issue of not being able to open software from the dock again. How this went into a beta 5 is beyond me
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
35 minutes ago at 10:10 am

I hope this fixes the finder bug introduced in beta 5!
Yeah, definitely waiting to find this out before upgrading. Given that it breaks half the system I'm pretty sure it's fixed though. :)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
27 minutes ago at 10:18 am

This better fixed the issue of not being able to open software from the dock again. How this went into a beta 5 is beyond me
I suspect they accidentally merged in code they shouldn't have. The level of breakage was wayyyy too high to be something that was officially approved.
chucker23n1 Avatar
chucker23n1
20 minutes ago at 10:26 am

I suspect they accidentally merged in code they shouldn't have. The level of breakage was wayyyy too high to be something that was officially approved.
I’m guessing they had a bugfix or performance tweak in Ventura and thought backporting it was low-risk, and they thought wrong.
