Hands-On With the M2 MacBook Air: All Your Questions Answered
Happy MacBook Air launch day! Today is the official debut date of the new M2 MacBook Air, which features the first major redesign to the MacBook Air in a decade. We picked up one of the new M2 MacBook Air machines and decided to do a hands-on video where we answer questions from MacRumors readers.
The M2 MacBook Air no longer has a tapered design, and it instead looks a lot more like the MacBook Pro. It's thinner and lighter than the prior model, and it comes in new colors that include Midnight and Starlight.
In the video, we answer questions about the M2 chip's performance for everyday tasks, the SSD storage you should choose and what you need to know about the SSD, whether you should upgrade the RAM, how the M2 chip compares to the M1 Pro chip, how the display measures up to the prior-generation MacBook Air, and tons more.
You'll want to watch our video for our full MacBook Air overview that includes details MacRumors readers wanted to know, but we also want to hear from you. Have a new M2 MacBook Air? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.
Popular Stories
Since former Apple design chief Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, he has continued to work for the company as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm, but the partnership between Apple and Ive is now over, according to The New York Times.
Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a more than 30-year relationship. Ive has been responsible for some of Apple's biggest...
Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations.
As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to ...
Set to come out this fall, iOS 16 is the next-generation version of iOS, and it is laden with tons of major changes, such as an all new customizable Lock Screen. There are also a number of smaller, lesser known features, and in our latest YouTube video, we highlight some neat additions that you might not know about.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Pinned...
Massive sales have hit the latest Apple Watches for Prime Day in 2022, with the lowest prices available across nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Note that we're focusing on the Aluminum versions ...
Amazon Prime Day is back again, and this year it will last for two days. During this time, you'll find a large selection of deals and offers across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Top Rated Comments
That impression might be exacerbated by my hope that we’d get a properly colorful MBA like the old iBooks and my disappointment that we didn’t, though.