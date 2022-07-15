Hands-On With the M2 MacBook Air: All Your Questions Answered

Happy MacBook Air launch day! Today is the official debut date of the new M2 ‌MacBook Air‌, which features the first major redesign to the ‌MacBook Air‌ in a decade. We picked up one of the new ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ machines and decided to do a hands-on video where we answer questions from MacRumors readers.

The ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ no longer has a tapered design, and it instead looks a lot more like the MacBook Pro. It's thinner and lighter than the prior model, and it comes in new colors that include Midnight and Starlight.

In the video, we answer questions about the ‌M2‌ chip's performance for everyday tasks, the SSD storage you should choose and what you need to know about the SSD, whether you should upgrade the RAM, how the ‌M2‌ chip compares to the M1 Pro chip, how the display measures up to the prior-generation ‌MacBook Air‌, and tons more.

You'll want to watch our video for our full ‌MacBook Air‌ overview that includes details MacRumors readers wanted to know, but we also want to hear from you. Have a new ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.