Apple Music Sessions Debut With Exclusive Live Audio and Video Releases

Apple today announced Apple Music Sessions, an exclusive new line of live releases and covers in Spatial Audio.



The sessions, recorded in ‌Apple Music‌ studios around the world, give artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their back catalog of music, as well as creative covers of classic songs. The sessions are also recorded to provide a companion live music video on ‌Apple Music‌.

‌Apple Music‌ Sessions launch today with releases from Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes, recorded in ‌Apple Music‌'s new studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with sessions from Ronnie Dunn, Ingrid Andress, and others lined up for the future across multiple genres.