Apple Music Sessions Debut With Exclusive Live Audio and Video Releases

Apple today announced Apple Music Sessions, an exclusive new line of live releases and covers in Spatial Audio.

The sessions, recorded in ‌Apple Music‌ studios around the world, give artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their back catalog of music, as well as creative covers of classic songs. The sessions are also recorded to provide a companion live music video on ‌Apple Music‌.

‌Apple Music‌ Sessions launch today with releases from Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes, recorded in ‌Apple Music‌'s new studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with sessions from Ronnie Dunn, Ingrid Andress, and others lined up for the future across multiple genres.

Top Rated Comments

ChromeAce Avatar
ChromeAce
20 minutes ago at 06:26 am
Here we go. Apple knows that original content is what will differentiate the streaming services and they are in the best position in the entertainment industry to do so… from the cameras and microphones to the screens and headphones.
Minato1990 Avatar
Minato1990
16 minutes ago at 06:29 am

That’s nice but it’s too bad that spatial audio sucks.
Not really. It depends for who.
Some artists have great engineers, and some don't for spatial audio.
407 comments
96 comments
37 comments
17 comments
