App Store Connect, TestFlight, and Xcode Cloud Are Currently Down

Apple has updated its Developer System Status page to indicate multiple outages, reflecting developers' struggle to upload new versions of their apps.



Developers have contacted MacRumors to report frustration as their binaries are currently failing to upload with no informative error codes.

Apple's System Status page shows issues with Xcode Cloud, TestFlight and App Store Connect, with the latter experiencing problems with app processing and app upload.

It's not clear what the source of the problem is, but Apple is clearly aware of the situation and will already be working on a fix. We'll update this article when the issues are resolved.

(Thanks, Aniol!)