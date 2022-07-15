App Store Connect, TestFlight, and Xcode Cloud Are Currently Down
Apple has updated its Developer System Status page to indicate multiple outages, reflecting developers' struggle to upload new versions of their apps.
Developers have contacted MacRumors to report frustration as their binaries are currently failing to upload with no informative error codes.
Apple's System Status page shows issues with Xcode Cloud, TestFlight and App Store Connect, with the latter experiencing problems with app processing and app upload.
It's not clear what the source of the problem is, but Apple is clearly aware of the situation and will already be working on a fix. We'll update this article when the issues are resolved.
(Thanks, Aniol!)
Popular Stories
Since former Apple design chief Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, he has continued to work for the company as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm, but the partnership between Apple and Ive is now over, according to The New York Times.
Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a more than 30-year relationship. Ive has been responsible for some of Apple's biggest...
Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations.
As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to ...
Set to come out this fall, iOS 16 is the next-generation version of iOS, and it is laden with tons of major changes, such as an all new customizable Lock Screen. There are also a number of smaller, lesser known features, and in our latest YouTube video, we highlight some neat additions that you might not know about.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Pinned...
Massive sales have hit the latest Apple Watches for Prime Day in 2022, with the lowest prices available across nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Note that we're focusing on the Aluminum versions ...
Amazon Prime Day is back again, and this year it will last for two days. During this time, you'll find a large selection of deals and offers across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...