Apple TV+ Announces 'Friday Night Baseball' Schedule for August With All Games Remaining Free to Watch

Apple and Major League Baseball today announced the August schedule for "Friday Night Baseball," with all of the games available to watch for free on Apple TV+ without a subscription. Assigned broadcasters for each game will be announced on a weekly basis.



The weekly "Friday Night Baseball" doubleheaders, along with live pregame and postgame shows, can be watched in the Apple TV app across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD boxes, select Xbox and PlayStation consoles, select smart TVs, on the web at tv.apple.com, and elsewhere. The games are available to watch in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and the UK.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 5

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m. ET Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m. ET Friday, August 12

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals

7 p.m. ET Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET Friday, August 19

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET Friday, August 26

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

10 p.m. ET

"Friday Night Baseball" debuted on Apple TV+ in April and will continue throughout the 2022 regular season, with no subscription required for a limited time.