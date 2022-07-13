TikTok Announces Launch of Hashtag Content Filters and New Safety Tools

by

TikTok has announced new content moderation tools for the short-form video platform to make it safer for children, along with new hashtag filters for its For You and Following feeds.

tiktok logo
The first version of its new system to restrict certain types of content from being viewed by teens is called "Content Levels," which is due to launch in the next few weeks.

While adult content is banned on the platform, TikTok says some content in the app may contain "mature or complex themes that may reflect personal experiences or real-world events that are intended for older audiences." Content Levels is designed to classify such content and assign to it a maturity score, which will keep it from being seen by users aged between 13 and 17.

Initially, TikTok says Trust and Safety managers will assign the scores to increasingly popular videos or those reported by users in the app, and the system will be expanded over time to offer filtering options for the entire community, not just teens. In its finished version, the system will ultimately allow creators to classify their content, similar to the way movies, TV shows, and video games use age ratings.

In addition to Content Levels, TikTok will soon launch hashtag filters that provide users with a new level of control over what appears in the For You and Following pages. Users will be able to designate specific words or hashtags they don't want to see in their feeds, and the app will automatically filter them out.

The feature is intended to go beyond merely filtering out mature or problematic content, and could also be used to stop TikTok's algorithm surfacing topics that users are sick of seeing or that they just don't care about. TikTok's example is using it to block dairy or meat recipes if you're going vegan, or to stop seeing DIY tutorials after a home project is completed.

The new content moderation features follow a 2021 Congressional inquiry into social apps like TikTok regarding how their algorithmic recommendations could be promoting harmful eating disorder eating content to younger users. More recently, TikTok was also sued by parents whose children died after attempting dangerous challenges allegedly seen on the platform.

Tag: TikTok

Top Rated Comments

Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
38 minutes ago at 04:22 am
TikTok and safety measures is an oxymoron.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
28 minutes ago at 04:33 am
Where is the button for teens called "delete Tik Tok off the face of the earth"?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

First Benchmark Result Surfaces for MacBook Air With M2 Chip

Saturday July 9, 2022 7:59 am PDT by
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook. In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Read Full Article306 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Monday July 11, 2022 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
Read Full Article123 comments
iOS 16 Preview

iOS 16 Public Beta: Seven New Features to Check Out on Your iPhone

Monday July 11, 2022 12:28 pm PDT by
Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 16, allowing anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer to test out the software update for free. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to edit or unsend iMessages. To get the iOS 16 public beta, sign up for the free Apple Beta Software Program directly on your iPhone. Given that iOS 16 is still in ...
Read Full Article21 comments
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Support on iOS for All U.S. Users, Premium Users Globally

Monday July 11, 2022 2:12 pm PDT by
YouTube today announced that it has begun rolling out picture-in-picture support for all iOS users in the United States, allowing iPhone and iPad owners to close the YouTube app when watching a video and continue to view the content in a small pop-up window while doing other things on their devices. Picture-in-picture support has previously available to YouTube premium subscribers in the...
Read Full Article102 comments
samsung watch 5 pro 91mobiles

Gurman: 'Apple Watch Pro' Extreme Sports Model Could Cost Nearly $1,000

Monday July 11, 2022 2:48 am PDT by
Apple's rumored high-end Apple Watch model for extreme sports could cost around $999 – the same starting price as the current iPhone 13 Pro – according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Samsung Watch Pro 5, the likely rival of 'Apple Watch Pro' (Image: 91Mobiles) Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman compares the rumored premium watch to the current 45mm titanium Apple...
Read Full Article240 comments
Touch Bar 13 Inch MacBook Pro

Apple Adding First MacBook Pro With Touch Bar to Vintage Products List

Sunday July 10, 2022 8:59 am PDT by
Apple will be adding the first 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar to its vintage products list on July 31, the company said in an internal memo shared with Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers this week. The first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar were released in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Other new features...
Read Full Article172 comments