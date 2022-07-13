Amazon Prime Day: The Best Tech Accessory Deals

Yesterday we highlighted some of the best Apple-related product discounts that you can find on Amazon during Prime Day, and now we're focusing on third-party accessory markdowns during the event. In this article you'll find all the best accessories for charging, smart homes, smartphones, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should remember that Prime Day sales are typically time sensitive, so purchase quickly if you're interested. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have it yet.



AirTag Accessories

Amazon is discounting Apple's AirTag Loop to just $9.00 today, down from $29.00. You can also get the Leather Key Ring for $19.00, down from $35.00.

Beats Headphones

You can get up to 43 percent off Beats headphones and earbuds for Prime Day today, with prices starting at $99.95 for the Beats Studio Buds.



Kindle

Massive discounts have hit Amazon's Kindle lineup today, including up to 55 percent off Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Kids, Kindle Oasis, and more.

Amazon Devices

In addition to Kindle e-readers, we're tracking plenty of markdowns on other Amazon devices, like Echo speakers, Fire TV sticks, Ring cameras, and more.



Anker

Anker has its usual collection of charging accessories and noise-canceling headphones on sale for Prime Day.



Charging

Audio

Mophie

Mophie has a wide selection of its wireless charging accessories at a discount today, including Powerstation portable batteries, wireless charging mats and stands, Juice Pack batteries, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more.



PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controllers

New discounts have hit Sony's PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controllers, now priced at $59.00, down from $74.00. This price is available in all six colors of the controller, including the four new space-themed options that debuted earlier in the year.

Belkin

Belkin is discounting a few of its charging and smart home accessories for Prime Day, including earbuds, wireless chargers, and smart plugs.



Western Digital Drives and SanDisk Memory

Another great buy during Prime Day every year is always external drives and memory cards, with Western Digital and SanDisk offering solid deals for these categories. This year you can get up to 64 percent off these accessories.



Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf's collection of Wi-Fi lights and smart bulbs are being discounted during Prime Day this year, including all of its popular Shapes and Lines lighting kits.

More Sales

Smartphone Accessories

Smart Home

iRobot Roomba Vacuums - Up to $500 off

Amazon smart home devices - Up to 66 percent off

Audio

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.