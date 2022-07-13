Amazon Prime Day: The Best Tech Accessory Deals
Yesterday we highlighted some of the best Apple-related product discounts that you can find on Amazon during Prime Day, and now we're focusing on third-party accessory markdowns during the event. In this article you'll find all the best accessories for charging, smart homes, smartphones, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Shoppers should remember that Prime Day sales are typically time sensitive, so purchase quickly if you're interested. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have it yet.
AirTag Accessories
Amazon is discounting Apple's AirTag Loop to just $9.00 today, down from $29.00. You can also get the Leather Key Ring for $19.00, down from $35.00.
Beats Headphones
You can get up to 43 percent off Beats headphones and earbuds for Prime Day today, with prices starting at $99.95 for the Beats Studio Buds.
- Beats Studio Buds - $99.95, down from $149.95
- Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - $114.95, down from $199.95
- Beats Fit Pro - $159.95, down from $199.95
Kindle
Massive discounts have hit Amazon's Kindle lineup today, including up to 55 percent off Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Kids, Kindle Oasis, and more.
- Kindle - $44.99, down from $89.99
- Kindle Paperwhite - $94.99, down from $139.99
- Kindle Kids - $49.99, down from $109.99
- Kindle Oasis - $209.99, down from $299.99
Amazon Devices
In addition to Kindle e-readers, we're tracking plenty of markdowns on other Amazon devices, like Echo speakers, Fire TV sticks, Ring cameras, and more.
- Blink Smart Home Security Cameras - Up to $199 off
- Fire TV Sticks - Up to 60 percent off
- Ring Cameras - Up to $120 off
- Ring Video Doorbells - Up to 39 percent off
- Fire TV 4K Smart TVs - 45 percent off
- Kids Fire Tablet - Up to 50 percent off
- Fire Tablets - Up to 50 percent off
- Eero Routers - Up to $200 off
Anker
Anker has its usual collection of charging accessories and noise-canceling headphones on sale for Prime Day.
Charging
- Foldable Magnetic Portable Charger - $44.99, down from $69.99
- USB-C to Lightning Cable - $19.49, down from $29.99
- Magnetic Charging Station - $69.99, down from $99.99
- 97Wh Portable Power Station - $129.99, down from $199.99
- 288Wh Portable Power Station - $239.99, down from $359.99
- Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand - $83.99, down from $119.99
- PowerCore 20K Portable Battery - $44.99, down from $66.99
Audio
- Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Canceling Earbuds - $89.99, down from $169.99
- Soundcore Lite Q35 Noise Canceling Headphones - $89.99, down from $129.99
Mophie
Mophie has a wide selection of its wireless charging accessories at a discount today, including Powerstation portable batteries, wireless charging mats and stands, Juice Pack batteries, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more.
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controllers
New discounts have hit Sony's PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controllers, now priced at $59.00, down from $74.00. This price is available in all six colors of the controller, including the four new space-themed options that debuted earlier in the year.
Belkin
Belkin is discounting a few of its charging and smart home accessories for Prime Day, including earbuds, wireless chargers, and smart plugs.
- SOUNDFORM Rise True Wireless Earbuds – $49.99, down from $79.99
- SOUNDFORM Move True Wireless Earbuds – $29.99, down from $49.99
- BOOSTCHARGE PRO Portable Wireless Charger Pad – $49.99, down from $79.99
- BOOSTCHARGE 15W Wireless Charging Stand + QC 3.0 24W Wall Charger – $26.99, down from $44.99
- BOOSTCHARGE USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 30W – $17.24, down from $22.99
- BOOSTCHARGE Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger 40W – $19.99, down from $29.99
- Wemo Smart Plug with Thread – $19.99, down from $24.99
- SOUNDFORM Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger with Alexa – $89.99, down from $199.99
Western Digital Drives and SanDisk Memory
Another great buy during Prime Day every year is always external drives and memory cards, with Western Digital and SanDisk offering solid deals for these categories. This year you can get up to 64 percent off these accessories.
Nanoleaf
Nanoleaf's collection of Wi-Fi lights and smart bulbs are being discounted during Prime Day this year, including all of its popular Shapes and Lines lighting kits.
- Lines Starter Kit - $169.99, down from $199.99
- Lines Expansion Pack - $54.99, down from $69.99
- Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit - $159.99, down from $199.99
- Shapes Triangles Smarter Kit - $159.00, down from $199.99
- Elements Wood Smarter Kit - $199.99, down from $249.99
- Elements Wood Expansion Pack - $69.99, down from $79.99
- Essentials A19 Smart Light Bulb - $13.99, down from $19.99
- Essentials Lightstrip - $34.99, down from $49.99
More Sales
Smartphone Accessories
- Smartphone cases - Up to 62 percent off
- iOttie car mounts - Up to 32 percent off
- Scosche car and charging accessories - Up to 43 percent off
- OtterBox and LifeProof cases - Up to 68 percent off
- AmazonBasics electronics - Up to 29 percent off
- Brydge keyboards - Up to 60 percent off
Smart Home
- iRobot Roomba Vacuums - Up to $500 off
- Amazon smart home devices - Up to 66 percent off
Audio
- Bose noise canceling headphones and earbuds - Up to 36 percent off
- Sony headphones - Up to $121 off
- Jabra earbuds - Up to $110 off
- Skullcandy headphones and earbuds - Up to 42 percent off
