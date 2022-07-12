Amazon Prime Day: The Best Apple Deals

Amazon Prime Day is back again, and this year it will last for two days. During this time, you'll find a large selection of deals and offers across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For our coverage, we're focusing entirely on Apple and Apple-related discounts that can be purchased during this 48 hour event on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iPad Air, and MacBook Pro.

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated throughout the event, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles this week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Day requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year; you can find out more information about the service on Amazon.



AirPods

Starting with AirPods, you'll find a wide selection of solid deals across the AirPods lineup on Amazon today. Prices start at $89.99 for the AirPods 2 ($39 off), then increase to $169.99 for the AirPods Pro with MagSafe ($79 off).



Finally, there's the AirPods Max for $449.99 in select colors ($99 off). These are some of the lowest prices of the year, and in the case of the AirPods 2 this is the lowest price we've ever tracked. Every deal has been applied automatically so you won't need any coupon.

Apple TV 4K

One of the most notable discounts this Prime Day is Amazon's discount on the 32GB Apple TV 4K, which is down to $109.00, from $179.00. This is an all-time low price and one of the cheapest entry-level prices we've ever seen for a brand-new Apple TV 4K. The 64GB model is also available at $129.00, down from $199.00.

Apple Watch

Big discounts have hit across the Apple Watch family this Prime Day, including record low prices on both Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7.

40mm GPS SE

Starting with the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE, Amazon has this model for $219.00, down from $279.00. This deal is available in three color options and all are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.

Compared to past sales, this is a match of the 2022 record low price on the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE. For the 40mm Cellular Apple Watch SE, you can get an all-time low price of $269.00 with the use of an automatic on-page coupon on Amazon, down from $329.00.



44mm GPS SE

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $249.00 on Amazon, down from $309.00. This model is also available in three colors (note that Gold Aluminum has an on-page coupon), but overall it's a second-best price on this model.

If you're shopping for the 44mm Cellular model of the Apple Watch SE, Amazon has this model down to a new record low price of $299.00, from $359.00. This deal is available in all colors..



41mm GPS Series 7

The cheapest available Apple Watch Series 7 model is the 41mm GPS device, on sale for $279.00 in Green Aluminum, down from $399.00. This beats the previous all-time low price by more than $20 and is the all-time best price we've ever seen on the Apple Watch Series 7.

45mm GPS Series 7

Again, we're tracking a new record low price for the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7, available for $309.00, down from $429.00. Two of the colors are available at this price: Green and Starlight Aluminum.

iPad (2021)

Continuing the trend of all-time low prices returning for Prime Day, Amazon today has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00, down from $329.00. This sale is only available in Space Gray, but it is a record low price on the 2021 iPad, and one we haven't seen in months.

For more storage, there's also the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $429.00, down from $479.00. This deal has been a bit more common in 2022, but it's also a record low price and available in both Silver and Space Gray colors.

iPad Air (2022)

Four of the five 2022 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air color options are available for $559.00, down from $599.00. While not an all-time low price, this has remained the most consistent deal on these tablets throughout the year. The 256GB Wi-Fi model only has one color on sale: Space Gray at $679.00, down from $749.00, an all-time low price.

MacBook Pro

Low prices have also hit the 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks on Amazon today, with as much as $200 off select models.

14-inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro, you can get the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB model for $1,799.00 in both colors, down from $1,999.00. This is a solid second-best price on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and there's a slight shipping delay with estimated delivery of around July 22 for the Silver model.

For a higher-end model, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. This is another second-best price on the MacBook Pro, and stock is available in both colors at this price.



16-inch MacBook Pro

For the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in both colors, with stock dwindling for each model.

On the higher end, we're tracking another second-best price on the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB model, priced at $2,499.00, down from $2,699.00. It's also available in both colors, with a late July shipping estimate.



Mac mini

Amazon has the 256GB M1 Mac mini for $569.99 with the on-page coupon that will be applied automatically at checkout, down from $699.00. This is an all-time low price.

MagSafe Accessories

Apple's MagSafe accessories are also seeing discounts during Prime Day this year, the highlight being the MagSafe Battery Pack for $79.99, down from $99.00. You'll also find the MagSafe Charger for $31.99 ($7 off) and the MagSafe Duo Charger for $103.99 ($26 off).