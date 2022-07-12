Twitter Sues Elon Musk to Force $44 Billion Merger
As promised, Twitter today sued Elon Musk in an attempt to force Musk to go through with the $44 billion purchase of Twitter, reports Reuters. Twitter in the lawsuit accuses Musk of trashing the company, disrupting its operations, and destroying stockholder value.
Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.
Last Friday, Musk told Twitter that he was terminating the deal because of "material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement." Musk has said that he does not believe Twitter's claim that fake or spam accounts represent less than five percent of users.
Musk claimed that Twitter did not comply with its contractual agreements because he was not provided with the relevant business information that he requested about spam account data.
After Musk said that he wanted to call off the merger agreement, Twitter chairman Bret Taylor said that Twitter's board was "committed to closing the transaction" and planned to pursue legal action to enforce the agreement.
Musk initially offered to purchase Twitter for $54.20 per share in April, and Twitter accepted the offer. The deal is worth $44 billion, though Musk and Twitter could settle and call off the purchase if Musk pays a $1 billion+ fine and Twitter accepts.
Popular Stories
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook.
In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models.
The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although one of the devices is...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
Apple will be adding the first 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar to its vintage products list on July 31, the company said in an internal memo shared with Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers this week.
The first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar were released in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Other new features...
Apple's new MacBook Air with the M2 chip is now available to order on Apple's online store. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15.
Announced in June at WWDC, the new updated and redesigned MacBook Air features the biggest design overhaul to the MacBook Air line since 2010, and is the first to feature the M2 chip.
The new model features a slightly...
Top Rated Comments
His Tweets in the last 24 hours:
Yep, this much is obvious. You don't go in, agree to a deal, and then back out pretending you don't believe Twitter's data estimates.