Twitter Sues Elon Musk to Force $44 Billion Merger

by

As promised, Twitter today sued Elon Musk in an attempt to force Musk to go through with the $44 billion purchase of Twitter, reports Reuters. Twitter in the lawsuit accuses Musk of trashing the company, disrupting its operations, and destroying stockholder value.

twitter elon musk

Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.

Last Friday, Musk told Twitter that he was terminating the deal because of "material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement." Musk has said that he does not believe Twitter's claim that fake or spam accounts represent less than five percent of users.

Musk claimed that Twitter did not comply with its contractual agreements because he was not provided with the relevant business information that he requested about spam account data.

After Musk said that he wanted to call off the merger agreement, Twitter chairman Bret Taylor said that Twitter's board was "committed to closing the transaction" and planned to pursue legal action to enforce the agreement.

Musk initially offered to purchase Twitter for $54.20 per share in April, and Twitter accepted the offer. The deal is worth $44 billion, though Musk and Twitter could settle and call off the purchase if Musk pays a $1 billion+ fine and Twitter accepts.

Tags: Twitter, Elon Musk

Top Rated Comments

charea Avatar
charea
18 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
how is Twitter and Elon Musk even related to Macrumors and Apple?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
15 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
I almost admire his attitude of not giving a F


His Tweets in the last 24 hours:

Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jovijoker Avatar
Jovijoker
15 minutes ago at 02:16 pm
f@ck Twitter!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
21 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
What a mess
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
16 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
Merger? Is Elon fusing with the Twitter bird or what? ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
16 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
"I'd say Twitter is well-positioned legally to argue that it provided him with all the necessary information and this is a pretext to looking for any excuse to get out of the deal," said Ann Lipton, associate dean for faculty research at Tulane Law School.

Yep, this much is obvious. You don't go in, agree to a deal, and then back out pretending you don't believe Twitter's data estimates.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

First Benchmark Result Surfaces for MacBook Air With M2 Chip

Saturday July 9, 2022 7:59 am PDT by
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook. In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Read Full Article301 comments
iphone 14 lineup cases

Third-Party Cases for iPhone 14 Lineup Highlight Design Tweaks, Larger Pro Camera Bump

Friday July 8, 2022 6:24 am PDT by
Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models. The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although one of the devices is...
Read Full Article78 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Monday July 11, 2022 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
Read Full Article123 comments
Touch Bar 13 Inch MacBook Pro

Apple Adding First MacBook Pro With Touch Bar to Vintage Products List

Sunday July 10, 2022 8:59 am PDT by
Apple will be adding the first 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar to its vintage products list on July 31, the company said in an internal memo shared with Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers this week. The first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar were released in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Other new features...
Read Full Article171 comments
m2 macbook air

Apple Now Accepting Pre-Orders for New MacBook Air With M2 Chip

Friday July 8, 2022 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's new MacBook Air with the M2 chip is now available to order on Apple's online store. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15. Announced in June at WWDC, the new updated and redesigned MacBook Air features the biggest design overhaul to the MacBook Air line since 2010, and is the first to feature the M2 chip. The new model features a slightly...
Read Full Article277 comments