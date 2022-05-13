Elon Musk Puts $44 Billion Twitter Deal 'On Hold'

by

Elon Musk is putting his $44 billion takeover of Twitter "temporarily on hold" after the company claimed that less than 5% of its users are spam or fake accounts.

twitter elon musk
The Tesla chief tweeted on Friday that the deal was being frozen while he waited for details backing up Twitter's claim:

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

Musk linked his decision to a May 2 Reuters report referring to a filing with the US financial regulator, in which Twitter asserted that fake and spam accounts represented less than 5% of its daily average users:

We have performed an internal review of a sample of accounts and estimate that the average of false or spam accounts during the first quarter of 2022 represented fewer than 5% of our mDAU during the quarter. The false or spam accounts for a period represents the average of false or spam accounts in the samples during each monthly analysis period during the quarter. In making this determination, we applied significant judgment, so our estimation of false or spam accounts may not accurately represent the actual number of such accounts, and the actual number of false or spam accounts could be higher than we have estimated.

Following Musk's announcement in April that he was offering to buy Twitter, the Tesla CEO said that he wanted to make the social media platform "better than ever" with new product features that will defeat spam bots and authenticate all humans.

As Friday's story broke, Twitter's share price fell by as much as 25% in pre-market trading, and is currently down around 15%.

Tags: Twitter, Elon Musk

Top Rated Comments

LukeHarrison Avatar
LukeHarrison
10 minutes ago at 04:27 am

So am I getting it right - he now considers to NOT buy it, because Twitter has "only so little fake accounts"?
(my question is genuine, because english is not my 1st language and I really don't get it).
I think the point is Twitter themselves say there are so few fake accounts, but Elon (and the rest of us, frankly) think that there's many more than that.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dan From Canada Avatar
Dan From Canada
15 minutes ago at 04:22 am
I created a twitter account many years ago when they went online.
Over the years Twitter has become nothing but a toxic cesspool of politics, from either side.
Goodbye Twitter. The account has been dead for months and will stay that way.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dan From Canada Avatar
Dan From Canada
14 minutes ago at 04:23 am

Seems like only yesterday Must realized that content moderation was hard.

Oh wait.
Musk has no problem trying to silence critics of Tesla.
He lives on a one way street.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LoveTo Avatar
LoveTo
9 minutes ago at 04:28 am
Wonder if he’s having cold feet. How does it matter how many accounts are fake? Once he takes over, he can check and change anything he wants. Doesn’t seem like a substantial reason to put the deal on hold. Or probably there’s some angle I don’t understand.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
troc Avatar
troc
18 minutes ago at 04:19 am
I think some research into how many people will move to alternative platforms as a result of Musk taking over could be interesting too. Maybe most people are ambivalent about the whole saga but it’s something I’m considering….
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NoSoup4U Avatar
NoSoup4U
18 minutes ago at 04:19 am
Seems like only yesterday Must realized that content moderation was hard.

Oh wait.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

