Amazon Prime Day: Get Apple's AirPods for Just $89.99 ($39 Off)

Among a glut of deals that appeared for Amazon Prime Day today is the return of the best price we've ever seen on the AirPods 2. You can get these headphones for $89.99, down from $129.00, which matches the all-time low price we saw on the AirPods 2 last holiday season.

This model of the AirPods include a Wired Charging Case, and you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the deal, similar to other Prime Day discounts. The headphones are available to ship immediately, so most shoppers should see a delivery date of around July 14.

