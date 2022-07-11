WhatsApp Testing Mac App With Native Apple Silicon Support

WhatsApp is developing an updated Mac app that features native Apple silicon support, with the company today providing a TestFlight beta to allow some Mac users to try out the new version of the app.



Apple silicon Macs have been able to use the Electron-based Intel version of WhatsApp for Mac since 2020 thanks to Rosetta 2, but there has been no native version available. An Apple silicon optimized Universal app should run faster and should use less resources on M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra, and M2 machines.



News of the WhatsApp for Mac beta was shared by WABetaInfo, and the site notes that it is an early beta so some features may not fully function. The Universal version of WhatsApp does have an updated design that has a more Mac-like style with dedicated sidebar, and it is notably quicker than the existing version.



The sidebar features easy access to Chats, Calls, Archived, Starred, and Settings, and the chat interface also has an Apple-like style with Mac icons and a streamlined interface that feels more natural on Apple's devices.

There is no word on when the updated WhatsApp for Mac app will be released, but WhatsApp has been testing it internally for three weeks prior to providing a TestFlight version of the beta, so development is progressing.