WhatsApp Testing Mac App With Native Apple Silicon Support

WhatsApp is developing an updated Mac app that features native Apple silicon support, with the company today providing a TestFlight beta to allow some Mac users to try out the new version of the app.
Apple silicon Macs have been able to use the Electron-based Intel version of WhatsApp for Mac since 2020 thanks to Rosetta 2, but there has been no native version available. An Apple silicon optimized Universal app should run faster and should use less resources on M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra, and M2 machines.
News of the WhatsApp for Mac beta was shared by WABetaInfo, and the site notes that it is an early beta so some features may not fully function. The Universal version of WhatsApp does have an updated design that has a more Mac-like style with dedicated sidebar, and it is notably quicker than the existing version.
The sidebar features easy access to Chats, Calls, Archived, Starred, and Settings, and the chat interface also has an Apple-like style with Mac icons and a streamlined interface that feels more natural on Apple's devices.
There is no word on when the updated WhatsApp for Mac app will be released, but WhatsApp has been testing it internally for three weeks prior to providing a TestFlight version of the beta, so development is progressing.
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook.
In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models.
The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although one of the devices is...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
Apple will be adding the first 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar to its vintage products list on July 31, the company said in an internal memo shared with Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers this week.
The first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar were released in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Other new features...
Apple's new MacBook Air with the M2 chip is now available to order on Apple's online store. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15.
Announced in June at WWDC, the new updated and redesigned MacBook Air features the biggest design overhaul to the MacBook Air line since 2010, and is the first to feature the M2 chip.
The new model features a slightly...
