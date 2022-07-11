Amazon Prime Day: Apple Watch Series 7 Drops to Record Low Price of $284.00 ($115 Off)

Amazon Prime Day doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow, July 12, but that hasn't stopped early deals from appearing today. For starters, we're tracking a new all-time low price on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 (Green Aluminum with Clover Sport Band) for $284.00, down from $399.00. At $115 off this is a new all-time low price, and now the lowest entry-level deal price we've ever seen on the Series 7.

Only the Green Aluminum color option is available at this price, while the other colors start at around $319.00 - $329.00 for Prime Day this year. If you're looking for the bigger model, there's another record low price on the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7, available for $314.00 in two colors, down from $429.00.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.