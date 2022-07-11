Amazon Prime Day: Get the 32GB Apple TV 4K for $119.99 ($59 Off)

Joining the early influx of deals on Apple products during Amazon Prime Day is now the Apple TV 4K, which has hit the best-ever price of $119.99, down from $179.00. This is the 32GB 2021 model with the new Siri Remote.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Compared to previous sales, this is about $30 cheaper and overall it's the lowest price we've ever tracked on the 2021 Apple TV 4K. As with all Prime Day deals, this one won't last long, so be sure to head to Amazon soon if you're interested.

Additionally, the 64GB Apple TV 4K is on sale for $139.99, down from $199.00, which is another best-ever price. Both models are currently in stock, but that might not last long.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.