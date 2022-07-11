Amazon Prime Day: AirPods Pro Reach Lowest Price of the Year So Far at $169.99 ($79 Off)

Early Prime Day deals continue today, and now Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $169.99, down from $249.00. The last time we saw the AirPods Pro at this low of a price was in December 2021, so this makes Amazon's deal today the best price of the year so far on the AirPods Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This model of the AirPods Pro includes the MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro are in stock today, with delivery as soon as July 13 for most places in the United States with Prime shipping.

