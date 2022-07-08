You Can Walk the Oregon Trail With Apple Arcade App Update That Integrates With Health App

The Oregon Trail app for Apple Arcade was today updated with a new integrated Health experience that's designed to motivate you to walk the 2,000 mile path in real life through gamification.

Oregon Trail fans can use an integrated "Walk the Trail" feature that takes advantage of data from the Health app to walk a virtual Oregon trail. There is also a new Apple Watch app called The Oregon Trail: Step Tracker that lets people be motivated by an Oregon Trail walking experience on the wrist.

Data from the Apple Watch app is synced to the ‌Apple Arcade‌ version of The Oregon Trail, and it is designed to provide a full 2,000 mile journey that crosses Fort Kearney, Fort Laramie, Fort Hall, and more on the journey to Oregon City.

Oregon Trail creator Gameloft says that players can go through five journey legs with 64 locations, 7 forts, 15 river crossings, and eight pony express stations along the way. If players walk 10,000 steps per day, it will take them more than a year to complete the virtual Oregon Trail journey.

Along the path, players will see animated environments change and there will be statistics and progress data provided in The Oregon Trail app. There are also daily summaries, avatar customization options, and in-game rewards to earn.



"By utilizing Apple Health, we can confidently say the original walking simulator branches out of being just a game, into a method for players to follow the path of The Oregon Trail with their own steps. We think it's a great way for people to better understand those who made this journey, all while taking strides towards enhancing their own health and fitness," said David MacMinn, Game Manager of Gameloft Brisbane.

The app uses daily walks, runs, and wheelchair pushes for data. ‌Apple Arcade‌ subscribers can download The Oregon Trail app from the App Store, while The Oregon Trail: Steptracker is available exclusively on the Apple Watch and does not require ‌Apple Arcade‌.