Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
Following the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote in June, Apple provided developers with a beta firmware for several AirPods models, including the second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Apple today updated that firmware, with the version number going from 5A5282d to 5A5304a.
The updated AirPods firmware is limited to developers, who can download the software from the More Downloads page on the Apple developer website. Installing the beta requires an iPhone running the iOS 16 beta, a Mac running the macOS Ventura beta, Xcode 14 beta, and supported AirPods.
Developers are required to pair the AirPods with an iPhone, connect the iPhone to a Mac with a Lightning cable, launch Xcode 14 beta on the Mac, navigate to Settings → Developer, and choose Pre-Release Beta Firmware under the AirPods Testing section. Subsequent updates are delivered over the air once the pre-release testing option is enabled.
According to Apple, the beta firmware includes improvements to Automatic Switching as well as bug and stability fixes. The software will eventually come to all AirPods after testing is finished, and it could see a release this fall alongside iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9.
Popular Stories
While past rumors have indicated the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro will feature a built-in heart rate and body temperature sensor, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has cast doubt on those rumors turning out to be true, saying instead such a feature is unlikely to come anytime soon.
"Over the past few months, there have been rumors about this year's model gaining the ability to determine a...
The M2 MacBook Pro has started making its way into customers' hands and we're learning more about how it performs in a variety of situations, but all eyes are really on the upcoming M2 MacBook Air which has seen a complete redesign and should be arriving in a couple of weeks.
Other top stories this week included a host of product rumors including additional M2 and even M3 Macs, an updated...
Apple is working on an Apple Watch Series 8 model with a larger display, according to DSCC's Ross Young and Haitong International Securities's Jeff Pu.
In October last year, Young suggested that the Apple Watch Series 8 could come in three display sizes. Now, responding to a query about the rumor on Twitter, Young claims that the additional display size joining the Apple Watch lineup will be ...
The upcoming launch of Apple's redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip has some Windows laptop manufacturers "worried" that sales of Intel-based laptops will be negatively affected, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes.
"A Wintel brand vendor pointed out that at a price point of US$1,000-$1,500, the MacBook Air will crowd out other high-end notebooks," the report claims, with...
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 will be able to tell a wearer if it believes they have a fever due to a higher than normal body temperature thanks to a new built-in sensor, according to Bloomberg's reliable Mark Gurman.
Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a new body temperature sensor, given that the sensor passes ...
The redesigned MacBook Air with the all-new M2 Apple silicon chip will be available for customers starting Friday, July 15, MacRumors has learned from a retail source. The new MacBook Air was announced and previewed during WWDC earlier this month, with Apple stating availability will begin in July. The MacBook Air features a redesigned body that is thinner and lighter than the previous...
European Union lawmakers have approved landmark legislation to heavily regulate Apple, Google, Meta, and other big tech firms.
The Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) were proposed by the European Commission in December 2020. Now, collected in a "Digital Services Package," the legislation has been formally adopted by the European Parliament and seeks to address...
Top Rated Comments