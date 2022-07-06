Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Following the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote in June, Apple provided developers with a beta firmware for several AirPods models, including the second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Apple today updated that firmware, with the version number going from 5A5282d to 5A5304a.



The updated AirPods firmware is limited to developers, who can download the software from the More Downloads page on the Apple developer website. Installing the beta requires an iPhone running the iOS 16 beta, a Mac running the macOS Ventura beta, Xcode 14 beta, and supported AirPods.

Developers are required to pair the AirPods with an ‌iPhone‌, connect the ‌iPhone‌ to a Mac with a Lightning cable, launch Xcode 14 beta on the Mac, navigate to Settings → Developer, and choose Pre-Release Beta Firmware under the AirPods Testing section. Subsequent updates are delivered over the air once the pre-release testing option is enabled.

According to Apple, the beta firmware includes improvements to Automatic Switching as well as bug and stability fixes. The software will eventually come to all AirPods after testing is finished, and it could see a release this fall alongside ‌iOS 16‌, iPadOS 16, ‌macOS Ventura‌, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9.