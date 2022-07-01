Apple Promotes Durability of Apple Watch Series 7 in New 'Hard Knocks' Ad

Apple today released a new ad for Apple Watch Series 7 highlighting the device's durability when exposed to various wearing conditions.

In the ad titled "Hard Knocks," a number of scenarios are played out involving people either intentionally or accidentally exposing their Apple Watch to various weather conditions, liquids, and physical impacts.

Some examples include someone diving into a pool from a height, someone running for a bus and getting their wrist caught in the door, and a person falling while ice skating.

"The most durable Apple Watch ever," reads the tagline of the ad, which runs for 1 minute and 38 seconds, and features music by Jack White, "Power of My Love."

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a version of the Apple Watch "with a rugged casing" that's aimed at athletes, hikers, and others who use the watch in more extreme conditions than day to day wear. It will feature the same functionality as a standard Apple Watch, but with improved impact resistance and protection. Apple is expected to launch the rugged Apple Watch in 2022.