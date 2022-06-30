iFixit Tears Down 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro

by

Apple last week launched the first M2 Mac, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and repair site iFixit picked up the new machine to do a traditional device teardown.


Design wise, there's not a lot for iFixit to say about the ‌M2‌ MacBook Pro because aside from the ‌M2‌ chip, it is identical to the prior-generation MacBook Pro. It features the same chassis, Touch Bar, and display, with updates focused under-the-hood.

As expected, iFixit found almost every component to be the same, and couldn't identify any outward-facing changes. Inside, some of the chips and smaller components have been updated, but the rest of the interior is identical.

iFixit was able to pull the M1 and ‌M2‌ boards out, fitting the ‌M2‌ board in the ‌M1‌ MacBook Pro case. Though the boards could be swapped, the ‌M2‌ chip would not function in the ‌M1‌ chassis because of the component swap. The trackpad, keyboard, and Touch ID sensor fail to function when the ‌M1‌ and ‌M2‌ chips are changed out.

As the ‌‌M2‌‌ MacBook Pro components physically fit inside the ‌M1‌ MacBook Pro, iFixit claims that Apple is making a "blatant attempt to block repairs and replacements through software locks."

Previous arguments for the lack of upgradeability between generations have centered around size considerations within the chassis or cost considerations or manufacturing limitations. So how do we explain this?

iFixit confirmed the design of the SSD, which has led to slower SSD benchmark performance on the 256GB ‌M2‌ MacBook Pro compared to the 256GB ‌M1‌ MacBook Pro. Apple is indeed using a single 256GB SSD chip in the ‌M2‌ MacBook Pro, while the ‌M1‌ used two 128GB SSD chips. Two SSD chips allow the system to read and write up to twice as fast because operations can be performed at the same time. It's not clear why Apple made this change, but iFixit speculates that it is the direct result of component shortages.

All in all, iFixit says that Apple missed an opportunity to introduce its first upgradeable device in a good long time, and that the company also missed the chance to set the tone for repairability and eco-friendly design by restricting interoperability.

thejadedmonkey
thejadedmonkey
41 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
Reparable for Apple, not for thee.
BornAgainMac
BornAgainMac
36 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
After seeing more details on this Macbook Pro, I am no longer interested in risking it with the Macbook Air M2. Going to wait until newer Macbook Pros with the 3nm tech comes out and just save my money for that instead. I don't want to purchase an Apple product that cut corners to save a few dollars. Going to milk my Macbook Pro 15 2015 until 2023 with macOS Monterey and get something Apple would be proud to ship.
CWallace
CWallace
22 minutes ago at 12:53 pm

Surprised the EU doesn’t get involved if there software blocking to stop you repairing them or upgrading parts that physically fit
It's probably only a matter of time, though the EU arguably has an interest not interfering too heavily in Apple's attempts at discouraging people from stealing their citizens' laptops to salvage them for spare parts that can be sold on the "black market".
JPack
JPack
7 minutes ago at 01:09 pm

It's not clear whyApple made this change, but iFixit speculates that it is the direct result of component shortages.
Nah, Apple will deliver wtihout delay a 128GB iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac using 128GB chips.

If it were shortages, Apple would have responded to requests for comments by now. There is no possible way to spin this, hence they keep quiet.
BornAgainMac
BornAgainMac
30 minutes ago at 12:45 pm

I mean you could also just wait for reviews and teardowns....
That is true. I'll wait until Max Tech on Youtube does their testing before I make any final decisions. They will try to "Destroy" it with their testing and if they say the performance is "Insane" then I'll get one.
Cromulent
Cromulent
28 minutes ago at 12:48 pm

How'd they get one? Thought they weren't shipping for another couple weeks? https://www.macrumors.com/2022/06/29/macbook-air-m2-available-friday-july-15/
That is the MacBook Air. This is the MacBook Pro 13".
