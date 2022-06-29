Apple Offering Apple Card Owners 4% Daily Cash Back at Select Stores in July

Apple has launched a summer promotion for Apple Card owners, offering additional cash back from merchants that include HotelTonight, Petco, StubHub, Ray-Ban, Crocs, Fandango, Yeti, and J.Crew.



Through July 31, Apple Pay purchases made with ‌Apple Card‌ from the above listed retailers will provide users with four percent Daily Cash, up from the standard two percent for an ‌Apple Pay‌ purchase. Customers can get four percent cash back on up to $3,000 in purchases.

Now through July 31, turn what would be 2% real cash1 back into 4% when making a purchase in apps or on the web using Apple Card with Apple Pay at StubHub, Petco, HotelTonight, Fandango, Yeti, J.Crew, Ray-Ban, and Crocs. There's no need to enroll. Simply double your Daily Cash.

Apple has an established ‌Apple Card‌ deal with merchants like Nike, Panera Bread, Walgreens, and Ace Hardware, offering three percent cash back for all purchases, but the four percent cash return is a limited time summer deal with participating retailers.