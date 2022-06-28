Apple Begins Selling Belkin's 70W Dual USB-C Charger and Other Accessories

Apple today began selling some additional accessories through its online store, including a 70W charger from Belkin with dual USB-C ports. The charger can be used to charge a MacBook at up to 50W and an iPhone or iPad at up to 20W simultaneously. It is ideal for charging any MacBook Air, but it is also compatible with MacBook Pro models.



The charger is built with gallium nitride (GaN) material for a more compact design and improved charging efficiency compared to traditional silicon-based chargers. In the United States, the charger features foldable prongs and is priced at $59.95, and a 65W version of the charger with a Type G plug is available in the United Kingdom.

Apple released its own 35W dual USB-C chargers earlier this month, with compact and standard size options priced at $59 each. Belkin's charger offers double the total wattage at a nearly identical price point, providing customers with a more versatile and affordable option for charging multiple Apple devices at the same time.



Belkin's updated 3-in-1 wireless charging stand with MagSafe has also been made available to order through Apple's online store after being announced earlier today. The new version of the stand adds fast charging support for the Apple Watch Series 7, allowing the watch to charge from 0% to 80% battery life in approximately 45 minutes.

The stand remains able to charge an iPhone 12 or newer via MagSafe at up to 15W speeds, and an AirPods or AirPods Pro case at up to 5W speeds. In the United States, the stand is priced at $149.95 and is available in white or black.



Apple has also started selling OtterBox's 2-in-1 wireless charging stand with MagSafe for $129.95. The stand features a MagSafe charger that can charge an iPhone, or an AirPods case when tilted upright, along with a magnetic charging puck for the Apple Watch that is said to include fast charging support for the Series 7.

Other accessories added to Apple's online store include the Eve Outdoor Cam, Eve smart plugs, the Philips Hue Gradient Signe floor light, and more.