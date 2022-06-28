Apple Begins Selling Belkin's 70W Dual USB-C Charger and Other Accessories

Apple today began selling some additional accessories through its online store, including a 70W charger from Belkin with dual USB-C ports. The charger can be used to charge a MacBook at up to 50W and an iPhone or iPad at up to 20W simultaneously. It is ideal for charging any MacBook Air, but it is also compatible with MacBook Pro models.
The charger is built with gallium nitride (GaN) material for a more compact design and improved charging efficiency compared to traditional silicon-based chargers. In the United States, the charger features foldable prongs and is priced at $59.95, and a 65W version of the charger with a Type G plug is available in the United Kingdom.
Apple released its own 35W dual USB-C chargers earlier this month, with compact and standard size options priced at $59 each. Belkin's charger offers double the total wattage at a nearly identical price point, providing customers with a more versatile and affordable option for charging multiple Apple devices at the same time.
The stand remains able to charge an iPhone 12 or newer via MagSafe at up to 15W speeds, and an AirPods or AirPods Pro case at up to 5W speeds. In the United States, the stand is priced at $149.95 and is available in white or black.
Apple has also started selling OtterBox's 2-in-1 wireless charging stand with MagSafe for $129.95. The stand features a MagSafe charger that can charge an iPhone, or an AirPods case when tilted upright, along with a magnetic charging puck for the Apple Watch that is said to include fast charging support for the Series 7.
Other accessories added to Apple's online store include the Eve Outdoor Cam, Eve smart plugs, the Philips Hue Gradient Signe floor light, and more.
iPhone 14 Pro models are widely expected to feature always-on displays that allow users to view glanceable information without having to tap to wake the screen. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman said the feature will include support for iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets for weather, fitness, and more.
"Like the Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be...
Benchmark testing has indicated that the 256GB variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip offers slower SSD performance than its M1 equivalent, and now real-world stress testing by YouTuber Max Yuryev of Max Tech suggests that the 256GB SSD in the 13-inch MacBook Pro is also underperforming in day-to day-usage.
The M2 MacBook Pro with 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM was slower than the M1 MacBook ...
Following the launch of Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, it has been discovered that the $1,299 base model with 256GB of storage has significantly slower SSD read/write speeds compared to the equivalent previous-generation model.
YouTube channels such as Max Tech and Created Tech tested the 256GB model with Blackmagic's Disk Speed Test app and found that the SSD's read and...
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman outlined additional M2 Macs on Apple's product roadmap, including new Mac mini models with M2 and M2 Pro chips, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and a new Mac Pro tower with M2 Ultra and "M2 Extreme" chips.
Following the M2 series of Macs, Gurman said the first M3 series of...
TSMC will manufacture Apple's upcoming "M2 Pro" and "M3" chips based on its 3nm process, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes.
"Apple reportedly has booked TSMC capacity for its upcoming 3nm M3 and M2 Pro processors," said DigiTimes, in a report focused on competition between chipmakers like TSMC and Samsung to secure 3nm chip orders. As expected, the report said TSMC will...
With many customers choosing to upgrade their iPhone every two or three years nowadays, there are lots of iPhone 11 Pro users who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. Those people are in for a treat, as three years of iPhone generations equals a long list of new features and changes to look forward to.
Below, we've put together a list of new features and...
Polish developer Michał Gapiński has released a new and improved version of his "Tesla Android Project" which brings Apple's CarPlay experience to more Tesla vehicles than ever before.
According to Gapiński, version 2022.25.1 provides "100% functional CarPlay integration for any Tesla," and comes with several new features and bug fixes.
The project now supports DRM video playback so that...
Apple today launched its annual "Back to School" promotion for college/university students in the United States and Canada. This year's promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, rather than free AirPods like last year. Apple is also offering students 20% off AppleCare+ plans during the promotion.
Apple is offering a $150 gift card with the purchase ...