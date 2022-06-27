Apple Shares 'Mantra Collage' iPad Tutorial With Artist Quentin Jones

Apple today shared a tutorial video designed to walk users through using the free Keynote app to create an animated mantra collage on the iPad. Apple collaborated with artist Quentin Jones on the six minute video, which is part of a "Creative Projects" series.

The tutorial covers gathering inspiration and photos, writing a mantra, using Split View, cutting out photos with the shapes tool, using Instant Alpha to remove negative space, adding words and embellishments with Apple Pencil , creating a dynamic GIF, and more.

To follow along with the tutorial, users will need an ‌iPad‌, the Keynote app, and an ‌Apple Pencil‌, though the ‌Apple Pencil‌ is optional.