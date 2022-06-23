First M2 MacBook Pro Orders Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia

It's officially Friday, June 24 in New Zealand and Australia, which means it's the launch day for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. Customers in New Zealand and Australia are always the first to get their hands on new devices due to time zone differences, and the ‌M2‌ Macs are no exception.



‌M2‌ MacBook Pro models are beginning to arrive to customers who pre-ordered the machine last Friday, and new MacBook Pro owners will likely soon be sharing their experiences with the updated ‌M2‌ chip on the MacRumors forums, Twitter, and other social networks.

New Zealand does not have Apple Stores, so customers in Australia will be the first to be able to pick up an ‌M2‌ MacBook Pro. Stock in Australia will give us an idea of what we might be able to expect from other stores worldwide. A spot check shows the stock ‌M2‌ MacBook Pro models available for purchase at multiple stores in Australia, but custom configurations with upgraded unified memory and SSDs will not likely be available in stores.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales of the MacBook Pro will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and then North America.

The 13-inch ‌M2‌ MacBook Pro features the same design as the prior-generation model, and the ‌M2‌ chip is the only upgrade. The ‌M2‌ chip features the same 8-core CPU as the M1, but with an upgraded nine or 10-core GPU.

Are you getting a new ‌M2‌ MacBook Pro today? Let us know what you think in the comments.